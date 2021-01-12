Gullak Season 2 Wins You With Sharp Writing, Great Performances
There’s much humour, comfort and joy to be found in the everyday lives of the Mishras.
The second season of Gullak is streaming now on SonyLIV and with this, the charming Mishra family is back. As in the first season, this time too, there’s bickering, bonding and banter as the adorable foursome go about living their lives in a North Indian small town.
Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 2 wins you with its sharp writing by Durgesh Singh and top-notch performances by the principal cast.
We loved the Mishras and their quirks the first time we met them.
No wonder, this time there’s a certain familial warmth you experience the moment you begin watching the first episode.
Not much has changed in the Mishra household. Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) is still the smart and sharp-tongued homemaker who doesn’t mince words. Her husband Santosh (Jameel Khan) is a largely sincere electricity division employee, though he does toy around with the idea of accepting bribes this time.
Older son Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) continues with his pursuit of finding employment and does everything right from appeasing gods to a local politician. The younger son Aman (Harsh Mayar) is preparing for his standard 10 boards. And then you have the last member of the family from whose point of view the story is told - the gullak (voiced by Shivankit Singh Parihar). There’s also Bittu ki mummy (Sunita Rajwar), the annoying motormouth neighbour.
The Mishras are a lovable, relatable and aspirational lot. The one thing they never seem to run out of is enthusiasm, and that’s what makes this 5-episode series so very entertaining.
As a viewer, you are thoroughly amused as you watch this family navigate everyday situations that include a high electricity bill, preparation (and then consumption) of kheer, Shanti’s diabetes diagnosis, a wedding card that doesn’t say saparivar (with family) and purchase of kirana. There are arguments, differing opinions, bitter exchanges and disappointments, but at the end of the day, the Mishras make peace with one another and also with what they have. The best part about Gullak is that at some point while watching the show you become one with the Mishras, and that is perhaps its biggest strength.
As much as the show tickles your funny bone, it also effortlessly weaves in social commentary in the narrative.
Watch the part where Shanti is interacting with a man sticking posters and you will see how it subtly conveys the importance of raising sons the right way. In another scene, she reprimands the men at home and makes them realise of their intrinsic patriarchy.
There’s much humour, comfort and joy to be found in the everyday lives of the Mishras. Gullak is an ultimate ode to the Indian middle-class that is constantly walking the tightrope between contentment and aspiration.
The show is powered by excellent performances. Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan are terrific. They share an easy chemistry and beautifully portray the trappings of a small town couple.
Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar, as their children, are brilliant. From sibling rivalry to conflicts with their parents, both actors nail their parts. Sunita Rajwar, as the no-filter neighbour, is first-rate. A word for appreciation also for Shivankit Singh Parihar who ensures that the gullak comes alive as one of the characters of the show.
Gullak is that rare show that wows you with its simple and unassuming quality. Watching it is akin to enjoying your favourite comfort food on a wintry night.
The show is streaming on SonyLIV.
