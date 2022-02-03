Google To Invest $1 bn In Bharti Airtel Towards Digital Inclusion In India
This will also go towards creating India-specific 5G use cases to ensure more people have access to the tech.
When two companies share a similar vision for the greater good, it’s only natural for them to team up eventually, so as to achieve that goal. That’s what prompted Google to partner with Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom brands.
To get more Indians online, and remove all existing roadblocks so that more people can get access to smartphones, Google will invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel. This will also go towards creating India specific 5G use cases, to ensure that not only are people connected online, but have access to the latest technology and innovation that 5G has to offer.
