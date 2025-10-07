Should You Invest in Gold This Festive Season?

Walk down any market in India during Diwali or Dhanteras, and you’ll see the unmistakable glow of gold. Families line up at jewellers, some for tradition, some for investment, and some simply for the reassurance that gold, unlike most assets, seems eternal.

For generations, Indians have treated gold as both ornament and safety net. This year, however, the question feels sharper - not just should you buy gold this festive season, but is gold enough to secure your financial future, especially if you’re an entrepreneur with unpredictable cash flow?