How Glory Is Slowly Returning To The World Of Live Sports

Fans obviously were left disappointed as they was so much they were looking forward to, and suddenly there was this void. Unfortunately, they had to contend with watching reruns of their favourite games.

Return to glory

However, the world is slowly opening up now and as with most things, sporting events too are getting back on track. With strict safety norms, social distancing guidelines and a new normal in place, glory is returning to the world of live sports. Here’s a quick round-up of some of the biggest tournaments that have taken place after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Cricket fans (including us) were delighted when the delayed West Indies tour of England finally happened in July. This three-Test series was played behind closed doors. West Indies scored a rather unexpected victory in the first match but ultimately England won the series 2-1. The series witnessed several superb performances, but who can forget how Stuart Broad creating history by becoming the fourth fast bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. Talk about creating records in the middle of a pandemic.