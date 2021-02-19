Girls Hostel 2.0: Feisty Celebration Of Female Friendships
The show is very well-written and boasts of excellent performances.
College politics takes centrestage in SonyLIV’s latest original Girls Hostel 2.0 as students of SVM University decide to choose their President. The stakes are high, the battle is intense and the tension is truly next-level.
The second season of Girls Hostel makes for terrific viewing and is powered by excellent performances.
Arrogant and cocky medical student Ramya Mantri (Shreya Mehta) gets elected as Student President unopposed and agrees to shift the girls of the dental hostel to an alternate accommodation. The new space is much smaller and has major water shortage. The students protest against the injustice being meted out them and before you know it dental student Zahira Ali (Parul Gulati) challenges Ramya’s presidency. And thus begins a no-holds-barred fight for power. Once Student President elections are announced, Zahira and Ramya go all out to woo other students for votes. The final face-off between the two is riveting.
The best part about the second season is that the 5-episode series moves like a fast-paced thriller and keeps you hooked right until the end.
While for a major part, this season focuses on the Student President election, it also makes a solid point on not tolerating sexual harassment. That part where Jo (Srishti Shrivastava) gets to the root of the problem and decides to teach the boys a lesson is oddly satisfying. There’s another important scene where Aarav (Gagan Arora) schools a girl on consent. Some other scenes that stand out are the ones involving the Holi celebrations, towel march and secret party.
Girls Hostel 2.0 is very well-written and the credit for this goes to writers Shreyasi Sharma, Anant Singh ‘Bhaatu’, Prashant Kumar and Swasti Jain. The series has some very funny moments and the ‘Gadar’ line is a clear winner.
It only helps that the locations, characters and costumes all feel very real. That’s why you easily identify with what you’re watching.
The series boasts of great performances. Shrishti Shrivastava as the no-nonsense Jo is brilliant and owns every scene she is in. Shreya Mehta and Parul Gulati, as rivals just waiting to outdo each other, shine in their parts. Ahsaas Channa as the sweet and sincere Richa and Simran Natekar as the nerdy Milli do complete justice to their roles. Trupti Khamkar and Khusbhu Baid bring in much needed comic relief.
Girls Hostel 2.0 celebrates the feisty spirit of female bonding.
Shreyasi Sharma has been credited with story and concept, and it shows. The show is an accurate and authentic representation of female friendships. In many ways, it’s also a tribute to to the modern-day girl who is determined, level-headed, independent and progressive.
Call your girl gang over and binge-watch this thoroughly entertaining show in one go. The show is streaming now on SonyLIV.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.