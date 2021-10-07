Forevermark’s Avaanti Collection Celebrates The Ripples of Change

Be The Change You Wish To See

Change is the only constant. Change is at the core of our existence-thoughts, feelings, beliefs, ideas, even our relationships change. While, changes to our habits, nature, and personality may offer us a real chance at growth. It is also hard for some of us to adapt to these changes. It is not easy to accept and adapt.

But to bring about a real change around you, first and foremost, you must be willing to change. We live in a world full of views, opinions, and judgments. Women, particularly, appear to be judged for everything from the way they sit to the clothes they wear to the size of the rock on their fingers.

We cannot challenge the thoughts and views of those around us. But we can always change the way we react….or rather not react to them. Don’t let anyone else’s opinion of you and your choice have a ripple effect on your personality. The diamond jewelry from Forevermark’s iconic Avaanti collection is raising a glass to all women who are unapologetic in making this statement.