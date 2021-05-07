This Mother’s Day Choose a Gift That Reflects The Superstar She Is
The iconic new Forevermark collection has something for every kind of mom we know
What is the one thing you have inherited from your mom?
Her signature sense of style? Her fierce independence? Her insistence on carving out a niche of her own against all odds? Or, maybe, her inimitable personality that keeps her at the heart of every social circle she belongs to?
We love our moms for so many reasons, not least of which is that she always gives us something to aspire towards. This Mother's Day, while we remember our moms as nurturers, let's also celebrate the woman that she is: beautiful, unique, strong-willed, and influential. Our moms are iconic, not just because they raised us but because they are role models in their own light.
On Mother's Day, how about you celebrate her distinctive personality, through a gift as unique as her? Something as timeless and inspiring, but also as playful, just like the bond you share.
What better way to show the ‘icon’ in your life what she truly means than by gifting her something as unique as her?
Introducing the Forevermark Icon collection for our diva moms
Forevermark’s newest Icon collection is a testament to the ‘forever’ kind of love and commitment that mothers are celebrated for. The ‘icon’ motif has been central to the brand’s design philosophy since inception – an ode to the brilliance and beauty of a star in the South African night sky as well to the shape and symbol of a diamond itself.
Here's why we feel you cannot go wrong with their new collection, this Mother's Day.
1. It's perfect for moms who like to keep it stylish but subtle
If your mother is the understated, classic diva, this collection is perfect for her. It comprises elegant, contemporary designs with fine craftsmanship that she can wear as an extension of her everyday style. Whether you choose a pendant, a bracelet, or a delicate pair of earrings, these 'forever' pieces are meant for daily use, that can be worn individually or stacked with other classic statement pieces. She can wear it during the next family Zoom call, for example, while she declares you her favourite child over your siblings. Win-win.
2. The diamonds are responsibly sourced, which makes them great gifts for socially conscious moms
Maybe your mom is the kind who only shops organic, uses cloth bags over plastic, and is quick to give you a lecture on human exploitation every time you fall for fast fashion. If that sounds familiar, then the Icon collection is an ideal extension of her beliefs and principles, since every single diamond in the range is not just the star of the piece but also responsibly sourced. She can wear it not just as a style statement but also a symbol of pride. Plus, you get brownie points for the thoughtful gesture.
3. It's a fabulously diverse collection, that even the fussiest mom will love.
Yes, gifting can be hard if your mom falls into the 'extremely picky' category. Not in this case. The Icon collection is extremely diverse but also fun and playful, and it can be styled to capture her various moods and whims. From hooped earrings, and bangles, to classic rings, pendants, the 62-piece collection, set in 18K yellow, rose, and white gold, comes with vibrant enamel applications, pave settings, and ornate openwork. This contemporary styling allows its wearer to style the pieces as they please.
And for those exceptionally particular diva moms, Forevermark also offers an option of a Virtual Trial. You can spend a few hours together from the safety of your home, and let her try on, experience, and then choose the ones she loves best.
Yes, we know that ALL moms will gasp and say, “You shouldn’t have!” when they open the box. But, watch out for the shine in her eyes as they catch the dancing light from the diamonds. It's sure to be a moment both she and you remember forever.
For further details, visit forevermark.com
