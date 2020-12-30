Best of 2020: Five Clutter-Breaking ZEE5 Shows and Films
With theatres staying shut and people working from home, 2020 was the year when Indians took to OTT platforms like never before. One platform which ensured that there was no dearth of great content to binge-watch all year round was ZEE5.
With a line-up of exciting, diverse and progressive originals, ZEE5 owned the OTT space and how. From thrillers to love stories to heart-warming dramas, the streaming platform offered a variety of content catering to different types of viewers.
Here’s our pick of 5 of the most clutter-breaking shows and films that streamed on ZEE5 in 2020.
Churails
Pakistani show Churails, that tells the story of four women taking on patriarchy, was one of the best shows to have come out this year. This 10-episode series won all around praise for its powerful subject and the way it was treated. The performance of the four leads - Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Nimra Bucha and Yasra Rizvi - was unanimously appreciated. Churails was directed by Asim Abbasi.
Abhay 2
With Kunal Kemmu playing the titular character of Special Task Force cop Abhay Pratap Singh, this hugely popular ZEE5 original returned in a darker and edgier avatar this year. From the storyline to the thrill quotient, everything was several notches higher this time round. Along with Kunal’s brilliant act, the series also saw some terrific performances from Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag and Ram Kapoor. It was directed by Ken Ghosh.
Chintu Ka Birthday
What happens when an Indian family stuck in war-torn Iraq decides to celebrate the birthday of their youngest son Chintu? This absolutely warm and adorable film tells you this interesting story. Chintu Ka Birthday has been directed by Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh. The film boasts of wonderful performances by Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Vedant Chibber and Seema Pahwa.
Taish
Released as a film as well as a show, this Bejoy Nambiar directorial stood out for its compelling story of rage and revenge. The best part about Taish is that the narrative has been treated differently in each format, which is why as a viewer you’re hooked, whether you watch it as a film or a show. Taish has an elaborate cast that includes Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Harshvardhan Rane and Abhimanyu Singh, and each member has delivered a memorable performance.
Naxalbari
Based on the complex subject of Naxalism, Naxalbari is a powerful and hard-hitting show that makes for terrific viewing. This 8-episode series has been directed by Partho Mitra and is packed with just the right amount of suspense, tension and thrills. The show is powered by excellent performances coming from Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Shakti Anand, Satyadeep Misra and Sreejita De. The suprise package of Naxalbari has got to be Aamir Ali whose character is a game-changer.
ZEE5 has clearly upped the ante when it comes to delivering top quality original content. No wonder, it has become India’s favourite entertainment destination.
While the above 5 made it to our Best of 2020 list, let us know in the comments which ZEE5 films and shows you couldn’t stop binge-watching.
