‘Family Support Matters a Lot While Dealing with Infertility’

38-year-old Sushmita (name changed on request) from Hyderabad feels that the topic of infertility should be addressed in schools and colleges, similar to sex education.

Moment of realisation: We got married in 2011 and for the first few years, we didn’t actively try for a baby. In 2015, we thought in that direction and started trying, and then realised that there were problems.

Coming to terms with it: Somewhere, it does break your heart a little. But have to support each other and find a way to deal with it. The support of family and friends matters a lot.

The pressure of starting a family: That was always there from friends, relatives and our own parents. The topic used to invariably come up during family functions either directly or indirectly. It can be tiring to put up with people’s questions.

