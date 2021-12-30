Fall In Love With The Flagship Foldable Legend #OPPOFindN #OPPOINNODAY2021

Indians have always fancied foldable phones ever since they were first launched. Over the years, however, as smartphones surfaced with smarter user interfaces, higher resolution cameras, and enhanced features, these foldable phones almost diminished. But here is the good news, OPPO is bringing foldable phones back in vogue.

OPPO’s Find N offers the best of both worlds, a compact smartphone when folded combined with an immersive landscape display when unfolded. In an industry-first approach, the innovative smartphone meets the fundamental needs of a smarter generation using them.

OPPO Find N addresses the biggest pain point in previous foldable smartphones, that being the crease in the display. Years of R&D have helped OPPO to launch a smartphone with cutting-edge features, impeccable design, and no-crease foldable technology like never before. What’s more? The flexion hinge and OPPO’s self-designed 12-layer serene display allow consumers to use the phone as a makeshift laptop or a mini workstation. And there is a little something for the generation always “tick-tocking” or reeling on the grid. Features like Flex Form Mode and 50 Degree To 120-Degree Angle besides a unique camera style ensure that content creation is an enriching and smooth experience.

Thus, making OPPO FIND N undoubtedly a steal deal for anyone looking to upgrade or enjoy the new experience of a foldable flagship smartphone of the future. Still not convinced?

Watch the video and find out more about the phone!