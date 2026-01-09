Next Cocomelon From India? Inside EMOMEE’s Big Bet on Children’s Storytelling

The husband-and-wife duo are no strangers to building from scratch and scaling at speed. Before EMOMEE, they built The Glitch, one of India’s most respected creative companies, which went on to be acquired by WPP in a 10-figure deal. Over two decades, they shaped digital ecosystems and brand narratives for some of the world’s largest consumer brands. EMOMEE marks a clear shift from building stories for brands to building a brand that is itself a story.

At the heart of EMOMEE are three animated characters “E, Mo and Mee” who guide children through everyday Questions, emotions and habits. From understanding feelings and health to money, curiosity and confidence, these characters live in short, joyful micro-stories primarily on YouTube. The aim, the founders say, is simple but powerful: to make screen time meaningful, modern and magical.