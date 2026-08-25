Elevation Tiles for Residential & Commercial Space: Design Ideas & Top Brands

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware offers durable vitrified tiles with textured, stone, and concrete-look finishes that suit exterior wall tiles for both homes and commercial buildings. Collections such as Spectra, Rockdeck, Glyphstone, Courtyard, Marmorica, Impatto, and Impero provide a range of surfaces to build a facade around.

The non-porous vitrified body offers resistance to moisture, stains, and daily wear, which is important for walls exposed to sun and rain. A few collections include iM+ Technology along with scratch-resistant and stain-resistant properties, helping an elevation retain its look over time.

Nexion

Nexion is positioned as a premium tile brand focused on luxury surfaces and contemporary design. Its vitrified collections include textured and large-format options suited to statement elevations on high-end residential and commercial buildings.

AGL

AGL (Asian Granito India) provides vitrified tiles alongside a wider surfaces portfolio, including textured and stone-look designs. Its range suits exterior walls on both homes and commercial developments.

H & R Johnson

H & R Johnson offers tiles supported by a broader building materials portfolio, with textured finishes suited to facades. It appeals to projects that prefer sourcing exterior and interior products from a single, established brand.

Kajaria

Kajaria offers a range of tiles suitable for exterior applications across various textures and finishes. Its wide distribution and large portfolio make it a common choice for residential and commercial elevation projects.