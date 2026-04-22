How Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay is Reimagining Kuchipudi for a New India

In an era dominated by fleeting digital trends, the endurance of classical arts often feels like a quiet act of resistance. Yet, for over five decades, one institution in Bengaluru has not only preserved tradition but actively reimagined it for changing times.
At the centre of this journey is Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay, a distinguished danseuse, choreographer, and educator who has spent over 30 years ensuring that Kuchipudi continues to evolve while staying rooted in its rich heritage.
As Sri Raja Rajeshwari Kalaniketan marks 50 years of artistic excellence, the Samanvay Arts Festival 2026 reflects a deeper purpose: examining how classical dance can remain relevant in a rapidly modernising world.
Reimagining Tradition Without Diluting It
For Dr. Veena, tradition is not a fixed template but a living, breathing practice. Her work consistently pushes the boundaries of Kuchipudi while respecting its core.
“Classical dance is not a museum piece, it is a living language. It must grow with society while staying rooted in its grammar,” she says.
From introducing Yakshagana-inspired adavus to experimenting with elements like Tibetan hymns, her choreographic language reflects innovation grounded in authenticity.
Over the years, she has trained five generations of dancers, many of whom now carry her philosophy forward, ensuring that the art form continues to thrive beyond individual performance.
Dance as a Mirror to Society
What makes this milestone significant is the thematic direction of her recent productions.
Moving beyond purely mythological narratives, her work engages with contemporary social issues. As part of the festival she has curated, one of the productions explores waste and garbage management, using satire to transform a civic concern into a cultural conversation reflecting her vision of bringing socially relevant themes into classical performance.
Another highlight is a multi-dimensional interpretation of Ravana, portraying him not just as a villain, but as a scholar, ruler, and devotee navigating inner conflict.
This layered storytelling signals a shift in classical dance from being purely performative to becoming a medium of dialogue and reflection, capable of engaging modern audiences meaningfully.
An Institution That Shapes Ecosystems
Beyond choreography, Dr. Veena’s lasting impact lies in institution-building. As the director of Sri Raja Rajeshwari Kalaniketan and the founder of Samanvay, she has created platforms that integrate education, performance, and research.
Her academic contributions, including books like Therey and Nritya Tarangini, document the evolution of Kuchipudi, particularly in Karnataka, where she has played a pivotal role in expanding its presence.
These efforts have helped build a more structured and sustainable ecosystem for classical dance, ensuring its continuity in both practice and scholarship.
Why This Milestone Matters Today
At a time when younger audiences are rediscovering culture through digital platforms, the challenge for classical arts is not survival, but relevance.
Dr. Veena’s journey offers a clear blueprint: stay rooted in tradition, but remain responsive to the present. By engaging with contemporary themes and nurturing new talent, she demonstrates how classical dance can continue to resonate across generations.
“Innovation is not about changing tradition, it is about understanding it deeply enough to expand it meaningfully,” she explains.
The Samanvay Arts Festival 2026, in this context, becomes more than a celebration, it is a statement on the future of Indian classical arts.
A Living Legacy
Fifty years is a remarkable milestone, but for Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay, legacy is not defined by time alone. It is reflected in the ideas she has nurtured, the students she has trained, and the boundaries she continues to push.
In a rapidly changing world, her journey is a reminder that classical art is not static, it evolves, adapts, and continues to speak to the present.