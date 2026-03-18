Dr. Mukesh Sharda Honored by Guinness World Records for Advancing Ayurveda

10 March 2026, Punjab, India: Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, has been honored with a prestigious award from Guinness World Records. The achievement of this hospital not only marks a significant milestone for Ayurveda but also brings pride to India, showcasing its ancient healing tradition on a global platform.
This event set a record as the largest Ayurveda lesson in India. It was organized by Dr. Sharda Ayurveda and headed by its founder, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, along with other Ayurvedic experts. The event was held on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026, focusing on empowering women through education on health and holistic well-being. Here, 1224 participants gathered together to set the record.
The event started at 11 pm, where Dr. Mukesh Sharda, along with five other Ayurvedic experts, addressed several issues regarding women's health. This included lifestyle, diet, and treating numerous conditions with the holistic approach of Ayurveda. The inspirational and motivational informative session took about an hour, and one of the experts also had a question-and-answer round at the end. Several patients got a chance to ask and learn from the experienced doctor live.
Dr. Mukesh Sharda’s continuous commitment and aim towards promoting natural healing and incorporating Ayurvedic remedies into modern healthcare are now addressed at the international level. Her efforts have profoundly impacted the lives of countless patients suffering from various conditions, including arthritis, joint problems, and skin ailments. Moreover, her work has been instrumental in strengthening India’s rich heritage of Ayurvedic medicine worldwide.
Dr. Mukesh Sharda’s Commitment to Holistic Healing: A renowned Rheumatoid Arthritis Expert
Upon receiving the Guinness World Record title, Dr. Mukesh Sharda expressed deep gratitude, emphasizing that this honor reflects the profound trust and confidence patients have in Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Hospital. She said that she is strongly committed to natural and holistic healing. She promised to keep sharing Ayurvedic knowledge and helping people around the world by providing treatments for those who want to improve their health and feel better. Dr. Mukesh Sharda’s extraordinary achievement serves as an inspiring benchmark, solidifying her position as a pioneer in the advancement of Ayurvedic healing and earning her widespread acclaim.
The new Guinness World Record set by Dr. Mukesh Sharda through this event is a proud moment for the entire nation. This also glorifies the ancient system of treatment on a global level.