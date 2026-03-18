Dr. Mukesh Sharda Honored by Guinness World Records for Advancing Ayurveda

10 March 2026, Punjab, India: Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, has been honored with a prestigious award from Guinness World Records. The achievement of this hospital not only marks a significant milestone for Ayurveda but also brings pride to India, showcasing its ancient healing tradition on a global platform.

This event set a record as the largest Ayurveda lesson in India. It was organized by Dr. Sharda Ayurveda and headed by its founder, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, along with other Ayurvedic experts. The event was held on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026, focusing on empowering women through education on health and holistic well-being. Here, 1224 participants gathered together to set the record.