This Disclaimer Video for Aashram Has Got Us All Intrigued
The makers of MX Original Aashram have dropped a rather unique disclaimer video.
The makers of MX Original Aashram have dropped a rather unique disclaimer video that has got us all intrigued. It’s quite unlike anything we’ve seen before and only makes us more curious about the show.
Before we tell you more, watch it here.
The video says that the makers have utmost respect for godmen and religious leaders of all faiths.
However, it also adds that there are some such leaders who end up abusing the the trust that gullible masses blindly place in them. The story of Aashram is around this very topic and the series is nothing but a work of fiction. While the disclaimer plays, you see a burning picture of Bobby Deol with his hands folded. Must say, the makers have chosen an interesting way of putting across their point.
The video’s message unfailingly strikes a chord with you.
India is home to numerous godmen that wield extraordinary influence over their followers. At the same time, we also frequently come across reports of how people have been fooled by the very leaders they put their unflinching faith in.
Aashram is clearly dealing with a very sensitive and complex issue, and it was quite prudent of the makers to release an articulate disclaimer making their intentions clear.
The show doesn’t wish to spark any controversies or hurt anyone’s sentiments. In fact, it aims to decode as to what drives the masses to have such unquestioning faith in another person. There’s no attempt whatsoever to discredit any godmen.
While there’s speculation that the show is based on a certain disgraced real-life godman (with some obvious names such as Asaram Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being thrown in), the makers have clarified by way of this disclaimer that Aashram is a fictional story.
The show marks Prakash Jha’s foray into the world of web series and stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. It starts streaming on MX Player on 28 Aug.
