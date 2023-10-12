Digital Gold vs Insurance: Where to Invest Your Festive Bonus?

Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar. Traditionally, women in India mark this day by buying gold since it is believed to bring prosperity and commences all Diwali festivities.

For long, Indians have favoured investing in physical gold coins and bars due to the high appreciation value of the yellow metal over the years. According to information from the Indian Post Gold Coin Services, about seven decades ago in the late 1940s, 10 kilos of gold cost roughly Rs 88, far less than an airline ticket from Delhi to Mumbai. Today, the price of 10 grams of gold hovers around Rs. 55k. It is therefore, no surprise that it has become a reliable and safe asset class.

Now, new-age investors are going one step further and showing interest in digital gold - a new and alternative method to buying physical bars. One can now buy gold online anytime and anywhere. It is an easier and more convenient way of purchasing with an investment value of as low as Rs. 1. Anyone can buy gold online through three different routes: gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), gold mutual funds, and gold futures contracts.