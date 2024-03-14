Deb Launches Redefy Music, And Other Revelations

Deb announced the official launch of Redefy, a groundbreaking record label set to redefine the music industry's standards. “I’m not doing it to have financial control over my music. I want first and foremost to help other artists, launch new names, to provide opportunities. I want to do for them what happened to me, but better”

With a commitment to innovation, diversity, and ethical business practices, Redefy aims to discover, nurture, and promote across various genres, ensuring artists receive the support and recognition they deserve.

Internationally, Like Jay-Z with Roc Nation and Dr. Dre with Aftermath Entertainment, and Indian artists like Raftaar, and Gippy Garewael, Deb is charting his own course in the music world embracing the dual role of artist and mogul to redefine industry standards.

Redefy's mission extends beyond the realms of traditional music labels. It aspires to create a transparent community powered by brands, where artists can thrive creatively and financially while championing causes that make a tangible difference in society. Along with the power to distributing content across all music platforms, including Wynk, Gaana, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Jio Saavn, and many others, Redefy will leverage its content engine to engage with video-sharing services, telecom value-added services (VAS), and with user-generated content platforms.

“We are dedicated to seeking out and elevating voices that have been historically overlooked or undervalued by the mainstream music industry. It's not just about creating hits, it's about making a lasting impact."- said Ayush Gujjar, COO, Redefy.

Redefy promises a fresh take on artist development, focusing on long-term career success, mental health, and personal growth alongside musical excellence. The label will leverage cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way music is produced and experienced, aiming to set new industry standards for artist compensation and creative freedom.