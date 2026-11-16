Cyprus Hosts First Diwali at Presidential Palace; Help2Live Launches #DiwaliHug

Diwali was celebrated at the Presidential Palace of Cyprus for the first time on November 9, at an evening organised by the Help2Live Charity Foundation, founded by Mr. Dipak Kumar, in collaboration with the High Commission of India in Cyprus.

The event, Cyprus Glows: Diwali 2026, was hosted by H.E. President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and First Lady Philippa Karsera. About 150 guests attended, including Bishop Gregorios of Mesaoria, the Attorney General, ministers, members of parliament, diplomats, business representatives and members of the Indian community.

The celebration was initiated by Mr. Dipak Kumar, who has lived in Cyprus for more than 20 years and founded Help2Live 15 years ago with his own funds.

#DiwaliHug

During the evening, Mr. Dipak Kumar embraced H.E. President Christodoulides, a gesture that marked the start of the #DiwaliHug.

According to Help2Live, the gesture reflects the core message of Diwali, the victory of light over darkness, and the belief that what unites people is greater than what divides them. A hug, like the light of a diya, does not ask about anyone’s nationality, faith or language.

Mr. Dipak Kumar has invited people across Cyprus and beyond to embrace a loved one, a friend or a stranger, and share the moment on social media with #DiwaliHug, tagging @indiansincyprus.