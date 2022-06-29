8 Cultural Expressions From Karnataka You Cannot Miss

(This article was originally published on BQPrime and is republished on The Quint)

A rich heritage of festivals, performing arts, crafts and music are an intrinsic part of Karnataka’s historic traditions. The state’s performing arts are a sheer delight in their extravagance and drama. With its exquisite handicrafts, Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage is evident in every beautiful creations of skilled and dedicated artisans. In the varied landscape of the state, the diverse culture that has evolved has been adopted as Karnataka’s own. Nurtured, encouraged and handed down through the generations, these have now come to define the true spirit of the land.

Here are some incredible cultural expressions of Karnataka spanning festivals, handicrafts and art forms that you must experience.