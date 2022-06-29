8 Cultural Expressions From Karnataka You Cannot Miss
No trip to Karnataka is complete until you experience these unique cultural moments from the state
A rich heritage of festivals, performing arts, crafts and music are an intrinsic part of Karnataka’s historic traditions. The state’s performing arts are a sheer delight in their extravagance and drama. With its exquisite handicrafts, Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage is evident in every beautiful creations of skilled and dedicated artisans. In the varied landscape of the state, the diverse culture that has evolved has been adopted as Karnataka’s own. Nurtured, encouraged and handed down through the generations, these have now come to define the true spirit of the land.
Here are some incredible cultural expressions of Karnataka spanning festivals, handicrafts and art forms that you must experience.
Handicrafts of Karnataka
Sandalwood Art
Karnataka is hailed as the land of sandalwood, an amazing aromatic wood like no other. The state produces a wide range of sandalwood products, from oils to soaps to incense sticks, but actual carvings, pieces of art and boxes made with this most sacred of materials are exquisitely beautiful and come with the distinctive, sweet aroma of sandalwood. This art form has been practised in Karnataka for over a thousand years.
Channapatna Toys
Channapatna became the toy capital of Karnataka two centuries ago. Impressed by the craftsmanship of a lacquered-wood toy from Persia, the then ruler of Mysuru is said to have invited skilled artisans from Persia to train local artists in the craft. The rest they say is history. These toys are GI (Geographical Indication) tagged under the World Trade Organisation and are much sought after by collectors and also by corporates for gifting.
Bidriware
In the historical town of Bidar, under the rule of the Bahamani Sultans in the 14th century, originated a unique and now legendary metal ware—the Bidriware. On a blackened alloy of zinc, tin, lead and copper, inlaid with thin sheets of pure silver, craftsmen work their magical filigree. The process of making Bidriware, starting from casting to oxidation, is done by hand. All Bidriware products are a vision to behold. Bidriware also has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag under the World Trade Organisation.
Silk Sarees
Handicrafts are a specialty of Karnataka and exquisite weaving is one skill that is showcased in the wide variety of silk sarees that are available in traditional and modern designs. From the northern town of Ilkal, which sees 50-60% of its residents part of the handloom trade, to the magnificently rich silk sarees of Mysuru, this sartorial tradition has been culturally significant for over nearly 1200 years in Karnataka. These gorgeous sarees are produced by artisans who traditionally handweave the sarees, making each piece unique, as well adding an assurance of longevity and authenticity.
Mysuru Dasara
The state festival of Karnataka, Dasara in Mysuru is regarded as one of the most extraordinary celebrations in the world. This ten-day festival celebrates the magnificence and royalty of the city of Mysuru, one of India’s greatest princely kingdoms before Independence. The first nine nights, called the Navratri are celebrated with grandeur and pomp, while the last day is called Vijayadashami, a mega celebration of good over evil symbolised by the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari (Durga) over the demon Mahishasura. Major attractions during this period are the Jambu Savari, where majestic elephants carry the royal throne of Mysuru in a procession. The royal Mysuru Palace is also magnificently lit up with nearly 100,000 light bulbs from 7 pm to 10 pm. It’s a spectacle to behold.
Maha Mastakabhisheka at Shravanabelagola
One of the most significant events for the Jain community, the Maha Mastakabhisheka (which means grand consecration) is observed in the ancient, holy town of Shravanabelagola once every twelve years. Devotees from all over the world converge at the 57-feet giant statue of Gomateshwara (Bahubali), considered the world’s largest monolithic statue. The nine-day ceremony sees devotees carrying 1008 Jal Kalashas (pots) all the way to the top of the statue and pouring water over the statue. This is followed by the smearing of sandalwood paste, vermillion, turmeric, milk, saffron paste, sugarcane juice, and curd on each of the nine days. Last celebrated in 2018, the next time this grand festival will be celebrated is in 2030.
Yakshagana
A trip to Karnataka's beautiful coastal belt would be incomplete without watching the Yakshagana, an elaborate dance-drama performance unique to Karnataka. The performance art is a rare combination of dance, music, song, scholarly dialogues and colourful costumes. A celestial world unfolds before the audience, as loud singing and drumming form a backdrop to the elaborately adorned dancers. Hence the name Yaksha (celestial) Gana (music). This is a night-long event, with skilled performers dancing to the beat of drums in open-air theatres.
Dollu Kunitha
Dollu Kunitha is a traditional dance form in Karnataka. A Dollu Kunitha performance never goes unnoticed, due to the high decibel, high-energy performance by the troupe. Dollu Kunitha is performed all over the state during major festivals and celebrations and is performed in a group of 10-12 drummers. The dance form is associated with the worship of Sree Beeralingeshwara, who is considered a form of Lord Shiva. The dance originated in the rituals of the Kuruba Gowda community of North Karnataka.
