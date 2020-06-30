Couples Share Their #ShareTheLoad Experiences During The Lockdown

Couples used this time to split responsibilities and share the load of household chores, something their otherwise busy lifestyles didn’t give them a chance to do. And in the process, they discovered a newfound partnership.

We spoke to different couples to find out more about the joys of bonding over household responsibilities and why they totally recommend sharing the load.

Laundry List

For years now, Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad campaign has been championing the cause of gender equality in Indian homes by encouraging men to become equal partners in domestic chores. Couples actually got the chance to put this into practice during the lockdown.