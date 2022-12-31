Colors & Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water's Unique 'HNY' Wish Campaign

It’s that time of the year again, when you spend a lot of time on your phone wishing all your near and dear ones ‘Happy New Year’. And why shouldn’t you? After all, you do want to wish them well and you genuinely hope that people who matter to you, do indeed have a great 2023.



But why wish them in the same way you do it every year? That’s a bit boring, no? But don’t worry, Colors (yes,that one… one of India's most popular Hindi TV channels) and Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water teamed up to come up with a super-exciting and fun way for you to wish your friends a happy new year.

So, how exactly does one do this? It’s super easy. All you have to do is go to this link, choose which celebrity you want to deliver the message through, and then simply enter your and the recipient’s name.

You can choose either Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal or Nishant Bhat to read out your message to your special ones, and in a few moments, you get a downloadable and shareable video of the same.

