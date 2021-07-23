Chutzpah: When Social Media Algorithms Dictate Modern Love

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chutzpah is written by Amit Babbar and conceptualised by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, it weaves the stories of 5 individuals on screen but is a reflection of what each one of us may be living at some point or another today. A first-of-its-kind on Indian platforms, Chutzpah explores the perils and vices of the internet while simultaneously showcasing the power of social media and influencers on Generation Z. It will make you laugh, smile, sometimes feel disgusted and even a little bit teary. But through the end, it will leave you with several questions about how we let algorithms dictate who we are and how we have resorted to solving our problems that often enough we create for ourselves. Even though it is an entertaining comedy, Chutzpah is a long-awaited reality check for each of us.

Chutzpah streams live exclusively on SonyLIV from 23rd July.