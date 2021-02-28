‘Children do bring happiness, but women can have other goals too’

(The following article is part of #SheIsCompleteInHerself – a Prega News campaign that aims to raise awareness around infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is.)

30-year-old Renuka (name changed on request) from Panchkula feels that infertility can affect anyone and there’s no point blaming just one particular gender. Read her full story below.

Moment of realisation: I have been married for 7 years now. After about a year and a half of marriage, I somewhere felt that I’m unable to get pregnant.

Coming to terms with it: For the first 2 years, like any other regular couple we were trying to start a family but were unable to. As time passed, our worries only increased. When I was unable to conceive despite all our efforts, my husband and I started consulting gynaecologists.

The pressure of starting a family: I do face this pressure all the time. Whenever I attend a family function or wedding, people pass snide remarks at me.

