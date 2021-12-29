Businesses Look Out To Securisk For Insurance Strategies

Risk management, insurance, and security today have taken the center stage of all boardroom zoom meetings as businesses adapt to the “new normal”. Corporates and real-time investors across industries have seen a dip in their risk appetites owing to choked supply chain systems, increasing volatility due to global cues, and uncertain business climates. Everyone wants some sort of a guarantee or insurance that their investments plans won’t come back to haunt them in near future.

Amid the mass anxiety due to persistent lockdowns and increased restrictions, penetration of the life insurance sector in India reportedly jumped from 2.82 percent in 2019-20 to 3.20 percent in 2020-21. According to the annual report of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), non-life insurance penetration, led by health insurance, also saw marginal gains from 0.94 percent to 1 percent during the same period.

During such a febrile environment, companies like Securisk are coming up with innovative and 360-degree solutions that encompass not only insurance but take care of the needs of customers and solve their worries. A dedicated team of insurance professionals, risk engineers, Chartered Accountants, and specialized management graduates, Securisk is located in multiple cities across India. They specialize in tailoring and implementing a range of custom-made insurance solutions including and not limited to property, rural, aviation, marine, vehicle, employment benefit, credit, liability and film, art, and event insurance.

They offer a range of ancillary services from analyzing and covering exposures, to loss control and managing claims. Their comprehensive approach offers guidance, protection, and smart solutions-based policies which ensures that their corporate clients are secured in today's challenging markets and copious business models. Some of their services include:

Risk Management

Risk Review & Identification

Risk Profiling, Analysis & Recommendation

Insurance Program Design & Insurance Placement

Insurance Coordination & Implementation

Claims Administration

Define risk profiles

Initiate risk management plans

Source and evaluate insurance quotes

Focus on coverage and cost optimization

Placement of insurance as per clients choice

Comprehensive Policy administration

Claims management and documentation

The company's attention to detail and quality track record helps them provide services across Tier II and III branches in cities.