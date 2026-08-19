How to Choose the Right Business Loan Interest Rate and Tenure

Consider a Rs. 20 lakh business loan with a five-year repayment period: For many business owners, arranging finance is only one part of the decision. Choosing a loan structure that fits the business's cash flow and repayment capacity is equally important. Even a small change in the applicable interest rate can affect monthly EMI and the total interest paid over the loan tenure.
Lenders may consider factors such as credit history, business performance, existing financial commitments, loan amount and the repayment tenure, when assessing an application. Understanding these factors in advance can help business owners estimate affordability, prepare the necessary documentation and choose a financing structure that fits their cash flows.
For businesses considering a convenient and quick financing option, the Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers loan amounts between Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh, repayment tenures of 12 to 96 months, with no collateral requirement, and an end-to-end online application process.
In summary
Your credit and business profile matter: Credit history, repayment behaviour, business vintage and financial records may form part of the lender's assessment.
Borrow according to your requirement: The maximum loan amount available may not be the amount your business needs.
Choose the tenure based on affordability: A longer tenure can reduce the EMI, while a shorter tenure may reduce the total interest payable.
Compare the overall cost: Look at the interest rate, EMI, total interest payable, applicable fees and charges, and repayment features.
Prepare before applying: Reviewing cash flows, existing liabilities and required documents can help make the application process smoother.
What influences your business loan interest rate?
There is no single that applies uniformly to every loan application. The applicable terms can depend on the overall financial and business profile of the borrower.
Key factors may include:
Your credit profile
A business's credit profile provides lenders with an indication of its borrowing and repayment behaviour.
CIBIL score: A stronger credit score generally indicates responsible credit management.
Repayment history: Consistently paying previous loans and credit facilities on time can strengthen the overall credit profile.
Credit utilisation: Maintaining existing credit commitments at manageable levels can also support a stronger borrowing profile.
Business performance
The ability of a business to generate consistent income is another important consideration when assessing repayment capacity.
Business vintage: The length of time a business has been operating can provide insight into its operating history.
Financial records: Accurate financial statements allow lenders to assess income, expenses and repayment capacity.
Business stability: Consistent business performance can provide a clearer picture of the ability to manage additional repayments.
Existing financial obligations
Existing EMIs and other recurring commitments should be considered before taking on additional debt.
A business should assess its current cash flow and existing repayments before deciding how much additional borrowing it can comfortably manage.
Loan amount and repayment tenure
The proposed loan amount and repayment period also affect affordability.
Borrowing the amount actually required and selecting a tenure that matches the business's cash flow can help keep repayments manageable.
How to choose the right loan amount and tenure
The right loan amount is not necessarily the maximum amount you are eligible for. It should reflect the actual funding requirement of the business.
Start by identifying the purpose of the loan and estimating the associated cost.
For example, a food processing business may need funding for:
Machinery purchase
Installation costs
Inventory or working capital
Business expansion
Other defined operating requirements
Once the expected cost has been calculated, the business owner can assess how much financing is actually required.
Example
A food processing business initially planned to of Rs. 35 lakh to expand production. After preparing a detailed cost estimate, the owner found that Rs. 28 lakh would adequately cover machinery, installation and initial operating expenses.
Borrowing Rs. 28 lakh instead of Rs. 35 lakh could help keep the repayment commitment aligned with the actual requirement.
The final loan amount should, however, be based on the business's specific funding needs and repayment capacity.
The tenure should then be assessed alongside the expected EMI.
Longer tenure: Generally results in a lower monthly EMI but may increase the total interest payable.
Shorter tenure: Can result in a higher EMI but may reduce the overall interest cost.
The right tenure is therefore one that balances monthly affordability with the total cost of borrowing.
What should you compare before choosing a business loan?
The interest rate is important, but it should not be the only factor you compare.
Consider:
Interest rate: Understand the applicable rate for the proposed loan.
EMI: Check whether the monthly repayment fits within expected business cash flows.
Total interest payable: Compare the overall interest cost over the selected tenure.
Fees and charges: Consider applicable processing fees and other charges when assessing the total borrowing cost.
Prepayment terms: Check the applicable terms for part-prepayment or other repayment options.
Loan features: Consider features such as Flexi facilities if they suit the business's funding needs.
Disbursal timeline: Consider how quickly the funds are required.
This gives a more complete view of the loan instead of relying only on the advertised interest rate.
How business loan interest rates affect repayments
The interest rate is more than a headline figure. It affects both the monthly EMI and the total cost of borrowing over the tenure.
Consider a Rs. 20 lakh business loan with a five-year repayment period:
|Loan amount
|Tenure
|Interest rate
|Approximate EMI
|Rs. 20 lakh
|5 years
|14% p.a.
|Rs. 46,536
|Rs. 20 lakh
|5 years
|16% p.a.
|Rs. 48,602
|Rs. 20 lakh
|5 years
|18% p.a.
|Rs. 50,784
The comparison illustrates why businesses should look beyond the loan amount when assessing a financing option. A higher interest rate generally means a higher monthly commitment and a greater overall borrowing cost. Comparing different repayment scenarios before applying can therefore provide a clearer picture of affordability.
Common mistakes businesses make before applying
Avoid these common mistakes when planning a business loan:
Borrowing more than required: Base the loan amount on the actual business need and repayment capacity.
Ignoring repayment affordability: Consider the EMI, seasonal income variations and other business expenses before choosing a loan.
Applying without complete documents: Keep financial, business and KYC documents updated and ensure details are consistent.
Once the loan requirement, repayment capacity and documents are reviewed, businesses can compare available financing options based on interest rate, tenure, features and overall cost.
Bajaj Finance Business Loan at a glance
Once the loan amount, tenure and overall borrowing cost have been assessed, the next step is to evaluate the available financing options. The Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers multiple loan variants and repayment options, with an end-to-end online application process.
|Feature
|Details
|Loan amount
|Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh
|Loan variants
|Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, Flexi Hybrid Term Loan
|Repayment tenure
|12 months to 96 months
|Disbursal
|Money in your bank account within 48 hours of approval*
|Collateral
|No collateral required
|Part-prepayment
|No part-prepayment charges on Flexi variants
|Application process
|100% end-to-end online
Businesses can review these features alongside their funding requirement and repayment capacity before deciding whether the loan is suitable for their needs.
How to apply for a Bajaj Finance Business Loan
The online application can be completed in a few steps, making it possible for businesses to begin the process without visiting a branch.
Step 1: Start your application
Navigate to Business Loan on the official Bajaj Finance website.
Click on the CHECK LOAN OFFER button at the top-right corner of the page.
Enter your basic details like Full Name, PAN, Date of Birth, Pincode, and other relevant business details.
Step 2: Continue with verification
Click CONTINUE and proceed with your banking verification.
Step 3: Complete KYC
Complete your KYC and submit your application.
Making a more informed borrowing decision
Choosing the right business loan involves balancing the loan amount, interest rate, EMI, tenure and total borrowing cost with the business's expected cash flows.
Reviewing these factors before applying can help business owners make a more informed decision and avoid taking on a repayment commitment that does not match their cash flows.
For businesses looking for a financing option with a digital application process, the Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh, and repayment tenures of up to 96 months. With no collateral requirement and an end-to-end online process, it can provide businesses with a convenient route to funding their immediate requirements and longer-term growth plans.
Check your Business Loan offer and take the next step towards meeting your business funding requirement.
*Terms and conditions apply.