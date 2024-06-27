BuiltX Completes India’s Largest Charity Eye Hospital in Bihar

BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction, a pioneering Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firm dedicated to non-profits, proudly announces the completion of India’s largest charitable eye care hospital. Situated in Mastichak, Saran district of Bihar, this state-of-the-art facility, developed for their non-profit partner Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, marks a significant milestone in strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure.
In rural areas of Bihar, where access to eye care was once a distant dream, the opening of India’s largest charitable eye care hospital is now transforming lives. The journey of this monumental project began with Abdul Aleem, founder of BuiltX, who returned to Bihar from Stanford University during the second wave of COVID-19. Recognizing the urgent need for robust healthcare infrastructure, Aleem envisioned a company that marries innovative construction with profound social impact. His partnership with Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital exemplifies this vision, illustrating how sustainable and affordable construction can drive transformative change.
“Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital could execute a fantastic, time-bound, cost-effective, and high-quality project of over 220,000 square feet when partnering with BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction. With their focus on the non-profit sector and adopting a 360-degree approach, Abdul Aleem and his team can be an asset for any project, especially in healthcare and education, right from conception to execution. I strongly recommend their partnership,” says Mritunjay Tiwary, founder of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital.
The completion of this hospital underscores BuiltX’s commitment to its core values of empathy, integrity, sustainability, and innovation. By delivering top-tier infrastructure at affordable costs, BuiltX ensures non-profits can allocate their resources for maximum operational impact.
Preventable blindness remains a significant public health issue in India, with the country accounting for nearly one-third of the world’s blind population. In Bihar, the situation is even more dire. The state has one of the highest rates of blindness in the country, largely due to limited access to quality eye care. According to the World Health Organization, over 60 million people in India suffer from some form of vision impairment, and 75% of these cases are preventable. Bihar is among the states most severely affected, where economic and healthcare challenges exacerbate the problem.
Inaugurating this hospital signifies a significant achievement for BuiltX and Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital. The facility, which commenced patient services in June 2024, prioritizes providing high-quality eye care to economically disadvantaged communities. With the capacity to perform over 100,000 free surgeries annually, this hospital promises to substantially enhance healthcare accessibility in the region.
BuiltX’s commitment extends beyond Eastern India, with plans to partner with respected non-profits across India to build more hospitals and schools. The company’s Integrated Project Delivery method ensures a streamlined construction process, enabling non-profit partners to focus on their core missions while BuiltX handles the intricacies of planning, design, engineering, and construction.
Looking towards the future, BuiltX aims to impact 100 million lives by 2040 through further collaborations. By leveraging cutting-edge construction technology and deep empathy for underserved communities, BuiltX endeavors to create infrastructure that fosters inclusive and sustainable development.
The completion of India’s largest charitable eye care hospital by BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction marks a significant milestone in Bihar’s healthcare sector. This project not only enhances healthcare accessibility but also embodies BuiltX’s vision of a sustainable and socially impactful future. BuiltX remains dedicated to building infrastructure that transforms lives, fostering inclusive development, and paving the way for a healthier, more equitable India.
BuiltX is not just building hospitals; it's building hope. For more information about BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction, visit their website, the link for the eye hospital project or reach out to them at contact@builtxsdc.com.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)