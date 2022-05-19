Bombay To Muscat & Beyond - Here's Hinal and Siddharth's Epic Love Story

Hinal was at the wedding with someone else while Siddharth displayed sweet jealousy as he kept teasing her with her new date. Weddings are as weddings be, they clicked a gazillion pictures. Pictures that became the initiation of this love story.

A FB chat that started over the exchange of pictures bloomed into an adorable romance over the course of the next two years. Hinal moved to Muscat to spend time with her parents and surprised him as he was working there too.

Trouble in paradise rose as doubts brewed between the chirpy birds in Muscat. Hinal’s parents weren’t comfortable with her relationship with Siddharth who was younger to her and had just started out professionally. Animosity grew and the couple decided to break up with Hinal moving back to Mumbai because Muscat was every reminder of her tender love for him.