Bobby Deol’s Aashram Character Eerily Similar To an Infamous Baba
Directed by Prakash Jha, this series is set in the fictional town of Kashipur.
The trailer of MX Original Aashram is out and it has Bobby Deol playing a godman who has a significant following among the masses. Directed by Prakash Jha, this series is set in the fictional town of Kashipur where Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol) wields extraordinary influence over his devotees.
Before we tell you more, watch the trailer here:
Now, ever since the trailer dropped, we can’t help but notice an uncanny similarity between Baba Nirala and the infamous Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
From Bobby’s bearded avatar to some of his mannerisms, the trailer does remind you of the disgraced ‘baba’ who’s now serving a jail sentence.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was an extremely popular religious leader, with north India being his stronghold. He also enjoyed immense political clout. But all this was until he was convicted of rape, and subsequently, murder.
Before the trailer, the makers of Aashram had released a rather unique disclaimer video making their intentions clear that they do not want to discredit any godmen. They also added that Aashram is a fictional story. Fair enough, but from what we have seen in the trailer, the similarities are hard to miss.
We see that Baba Nirala has the ability to draw insanely huge crowds, clearly proof of the influence he has over gullible masses.
He’s a smooth talker whose sessions are always full houses. The trailer then tells us about girls going missing and soon enough we see human skeletons being dug out of a plot of land. By then, it’s clear that Baba Nirala is anything but a godman. What follows is police investigation and widespread media outrage. Now, where have we heard and seen something similar before? Well, we leave that for you to decide.
Aashram starts streaming on MX Player on Aug 28.
