Blessed Dream: The Life And Times Of Maradona
Maradona was football and football was Maradona. Blessed Dream portrays this journey of the larger-than-life icon.
The Argentinian attacking midfielder who played in the No. 10 position had an illustrious run on and off-field as he led his country to two world cup finals. He was a controversial figure at Barcelona, worshipped in Napoli, and asked to stay out of the 1994 World Cup finals. Sports biopic Maradona: Blessed Dream looks back at the remarkable life of Diego Maradona. The 10-part Argentinian series focuses on the celebrated footballer’s career marked by glory, drama, and indiscipline.
It charts the legacy of one of the greatest footballers to play the game, who died at 60 years in 2020. Starring Argentine actors Nazareno Casero, Juan Palomino, and Nicolas Goldschmidt, who play Maradona in various stages of life, the series tells the classic zero-hero story. All actors bear an uncanny resemblance to Maradona particularly, Juan Palomino, who plays the legend in the later stages of his life.
The show begins with a spotlight on Maradona’s humble beginnings as a child and captures the fame of a footballing icon in the later stages of his life. It dramatizes both the good and bad times, casting light on the brief spells of drugs and womanizing. But it zooms in on the positive things in his life, and the impact he had on others, how he goes on to become an inspiration for generations of footballers to come.
The show delves into his career-defining moments. It records all crucial milestones from when Maradona made his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors before his 16th birthday to when he debuted for the Argentina national team in the same year.
Biopics often go wrong when they make a myth of a legend by singularly and selectively portraying them in a positive light. But this series pre-dominantly sticks to facts and smoothly transitioning from his accomplishments to the myriad controversies that became the reason for his eventual downfall. Director Alejandro Aimetta does complete justice in sensitively narrating the hero’s story despite the grey shades that blotch his career in certain phases. Maradona had to propel himself through this world, had to succeed despite it, and even had to coach himself to some degree and, the Blessed Dream shows how difficult that journey alone had been.
The series has released in India today with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and English, making it the first international title to release in multiple Indian languages.
Five episodes of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Watch here: Maradona: Blessed Dream
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.