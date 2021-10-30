Blessed Dream: The Life And Times Of Maradona

The Argentinian attacking midfielder who played in the No. 10 position had an illustrious run on and off-field as he led his country to two world cup finals. He was a controversial figure at Barcelona, worshipped in Napoli, and asked to stay out of the 1994 World Cup finals. Sports biopic Maradona: Blessed Dream looks back at the remarkable life of Diego Maradona. The 10-part Argentinian series focuses on the celebrated footballer’s career marked by glory, drama, and indiscipline.

It charts the legacy of one of the greatest footballers to play the game, who died at 60 years in 2020. Starring Argentine actors Nazareno Casero, Juan Palomino, and Nicolas Goldschmidt, who play Maradona in various stages of life, the series tells the classic zero-hero story. All actors bear an uncanny resemblance to Maradona particularly, Juan Palomino, who plays the legend in the later stages of his life.

The show begins with a spotlight on Maradona’s humble beginnings as a child and captures the fame of a footballing icon in the later stages of his life. It dramatizes both the good and bad times, casting light on the brief spells of drugs and womanizing. But it zooms in on the positive things in his life, and the impact he had on others, how he goes on to become an inspiration for generations of footballers to come.