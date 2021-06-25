Beyond Breathing Exercises - The Importance of Saline Nasal Wash

Saline nasal washing is a simple process of cleansing the nostrils by washing them with a saline solution such as Otrivin Breathe Clean. It even cleans your nasal pathways and protects them from dryness, itchiness, and air pollutants such as dust and pollen. It also helps to protect the nose from various types of harmful germs like viruses, bacteria. The reason why saline nasal washing is highly recommended by doctors is because it acts as a form of preventive care; regular saline washing can build your nasal immunity and, over a period of time, protect you from severe respiratory or lung-related afflictions. It also helps keep the nasal passages open by washing out thick or dried mucus and clearing sinuses.

Is saline nasal washing safe?

When done with an all-natural, sterile, preservative-free solution, regular saline washing can be an optimal addition to your self-care routine. As the nomenclature suggests, it is simply a salt-based solution containing only natural ingredients.

The goal is to encourage the habit of nasal hygiene so that people can stay healthy and protect themselves from respiratory diseases. Just like how resting in a prone position helps your breathing, or using a spirometer improves your lung capacity, or skipping rope helps you build stamina - daily saline nasal washing with a saline wash like Otrivin Breathe Clean may help build your nasal immunity.