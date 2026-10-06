Tired of 2.5% Savings Interest? Where Indians Are Investing Their Money in 2026

Why 2.5% Savings Interest Is No Longer Enough in 2026

For most Indians, a savings account is a place to safely deposit their earnings. The bank provides interest at a specified rate on your balance, as an incentive to ensure you keep your money with them.

Many traditional banks offer savings account interest rates of 2.50% to 2.75% per annum. With the current retail inflation around 4.82%, these standard interest rates lead to your money losing its purchasing power in the long-term.

This leads to many individuals opting for high-yield savings account as it offers liquidity while ensuring your wealth grows at a significant pace.