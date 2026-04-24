Tired of Bad Audio? Best Wireless Headphones to Buy in India in 2026

Bad audio is something you only notice when you finally upgrade. Tinny phone speakers, tangled wires, earphones that fall out mid-run, and hollow-sounding calls can be frustrating. A good pair of wireless headphones solves all of this at once. In 2026, the best models bring effective noise cancellation for commutes, long battery life for all-day use, and comfortable over-ear designs that make extended listening easy. Most importantly, they deliver sound quality that makes music, podcasts, and work calls feel genuinely better than before.
During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare features, battery life, and noise cancellation technology, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.
Over-ear vs on-ear vs in-ear- Which headphone type is right for you?
Before shortlisting a model, it helps to understand which headphone type suits your needs:
Over-ear headphones have large cushioned earcups that fully enclose the ear. They deliver the best sound isolation, noise cancellation, and comfort for long listening sessions. Ideal for work from home, travel, and immersive music listening.
On-ear headphones sit on top of the ear rather than enclosing it. They are more compact and portable than over-ear models, but with slightly less noise isolation. Ideal for commuting and casual everyday use.
In-ear headphones are the most compact option, sitting directly in the ear canal. They are best for workouts, running, and situations where portability matters most.
All five models in this article are over-ear wireless headphones. They are the best choice for noise cancellation, sound quality, and all-day comfort.
How to choose the right wireless headphones
Beyond the type, here are the key factors worth checking before you buy:
Active Noise Cancellation: ANC blocks out background noise — essential for commuting, open offices, and travel. Look for adaptive ANC that adjusts based on your surroundings. Best headphones for work from home and commuting should prioritise this feature.
Battery life: For everyday use, a minimum of 30 hours is recommended. For frequent travellers, 60 hours or above is worth the investment.
Driver size: Larger drivers — 40 mm and above — deliver better bass and more detailed sound. Look for 42 mm or above for audiophile-quality listening.
Comfort: Cushioned earcups and lightweight builds are essential for long sessions. Look for models with plush memory foam padding for the best all-day comfort.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and above ensures a stable, low-latency connection. NFC support adds quick pairing convenience for everyday use.
Which wireless headphones should you buy in 2026?
Here are the top noise-cancelling wireless headphones worth considering, including the best Sony headphones under Rs. 30,000:
|Model
|Key features
|Best for
|Price*
|EMI starting from*
|Sony WH-XB900N
|EXTRA BASS technology, 40 mm drivers, 30-hour battery, Active Noise Cancellation, Quick Attention Mode
|Bass lovers and budget-conscious buyers
|Rs. 19,990
|Rs. 830/month
|JBL Tour ONE
|True Adaptive ANC 2.0, JBL Pro Sound, 70-hour battery, 4-mic system for clear calls
|Long commutes and frequent callers
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 2,778/month
|Sony WH-1000XM3
|Industry-leading ANC with HD QN1 processor, Sense Engine for adaptive sound, 30-hour battery
|All-round daily use and best-in-class noise cancellation
|Rs. 29,990
|Rs. 1,200/month
|Bose QuietComfort 45
|Acoustic ANC with Quiet and Aware modes, lightweight TriPort design, plush ear cushions, 22-hour battery
|Long listening sessions and work from home use
|Rs. 32,900
|Rs. 2,742/month
|Sennheiser M4AEBT
|Sennheiser Signature Sound, 42 mm drivers, adaptive ANC with Transparency Mode, 60-hour battery
|Audiophiles and music professionals
|Rs. 34,990
|Rs. 2,916/month
Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.
Why should you buy headphones with Bajaj Finserv?
A good pair of wireless headphones is a meaningful personal upgrade, and with Bajaj Finserv, it does not have to strain your finances. Here is how to make the purchase simple and affordable:
Browse and compare online: Explore headphone models on Bajaj Mall and compare noise cancellation, battery life, driver size, and key features before visiting a store.
Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finserv partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 1 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finserv website.
Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
Whether you are looking for the best noise-cancelling headphones in India under Rs. 25,000, the best Sony headphones under Rs. 30,000, or affordable , Bajaj Finserv makes bringing one home this summer simple and affordable.