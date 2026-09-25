Best LG Automatic Washing Machine in India 2026: Top Picks and Buying Guide

An automatic washing machine should make laundry easier, whether you are dealing with everyday clothes, office wear, towels, bedsheets, or more delicate fabrics. offer top-load and front-load options with technologies designed around these different needs. Select models feature Inverter Direct Drive, which connects the motor directly to the drum and is designed to reduce noise and vibration, while 6 Motion Direct Drive uses different drum movements for different fabric-care requirements. Depending on the model, you can also find Smart Inverter technology, TurboDrum, Steam, AI Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis, and ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity, giving you options for everyday washing, fabric care, hygiene-focused cycles, and connected controls.
Once you know which LG automatic washing machine suits your laundry routine, Bajaj Finance can help you manage the purchase through Easy EMIs. You can explore over 1 million products across 550+ brands at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This means you can bring home a washing machine that matches your laundry needs while choosing the features and technology that matter most to you.
Which LG automatic washing machine features can make laundry easier?
Choose features based on what you regularly wash and the convenience you need.
Inverter Direct Drive: Connects the motor directly to the drum on supported models, helping reduce noise and vibration.
Smart Inverter: Available on select top-load models for efficient operation with reduced noise and vibration.
6 Motion Direct Drive: Uses different drum movements designed for different fabric-care requirements.
TurboDrum: Creates washing action for everyday and soiled laundry on select top-load models.
Steam: Select models offer Steam cycles designed for hygiene-focused washing.
Smart Diagnosis: Helps identify certain operational issues on supported machines.
ThinQ Wi-Fi: Compatible models offer connected functions such as remote controls and cycle monitoring.
LG automatic top load or front load: Which suits your routine?
Both automate washing, rinsing, and spinning, but differ in loading style and available features.
|Factor
|LG fully automatic top load
|LG fully automatic front load
|Loading comfort
|From the top, less bending
|From the front, requires bending
|Cycle time
|Generally shorter
|Can be longer depending on programme
|Water use
|Varies by model and cycle
|Varies by model and cycle
|Fabric care
|Everyday and mixed loads
|Specialised programmes on select models
|Key technologies
|Smart Inverter, TurboDrum, Direct Drive on select models
|Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD on select models
|Suitable for
|Easy loading and everyday washing
|Fabric care and specialised programmes
A top load can make loading easier, while a front load may suit you if specialised programmes, higher spin speeds, or fabric-care features matter. Check the exact model, as technologies such as Direct Drive and 6 Motion are also available on select LG top-load machines.
What LG automatic washing machine capacity should you consider?
Capacity should reflect your regular laundry volume and washing frequency.
|Household size
|Capacity to consider
|Suitable for
|1–2 members
|6–7 kg
|Everyday clothes and smaller loads
|3–4 members
|7.5–8 kg
|Family laundry, towels and occasional bedding
|5+ members
|9 kg and above
|Larger loads, towels and bulky laundry
Which LG automatic washing machines can you explore in India in 2026?
Compare across 7 kg to 9 kg capacities, with features such as TurboDrum, Direct Drive, Steam, and ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity.
|Model
|Type
|Key features
|Price*
|T80KMMB3Z
|8 kg fully automatic top load
|5-star, Hard Water Wash, TurboDrum, ProShield Motor
|Rs. 20,880
|T80VBMB4Z
|8 kg fully automatic top load
|5-star, Smart Inverter, TurboDrum, Smart Diagnosis
|Rs. 21,990
|FHB1207Z2M
|7 kg fully automatic front load
|5-star, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam, 1200 RPM
|Rs. 30,490
|FHP1209Z5M
|9 kg fully automatic front load
|5-star, AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam, ThinQ Wi-Fi
|Rs. 42,990
Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
Limited time offers on washing machines
With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 833 per month, upgrading to the latest washing machine has never been more affordable this season.
Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.
What are my financing options to buy a washing machine on EMI?
You can finance almost any washing machine in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:
|Financing option
|Loan limit
|Tenure
|Best for
|Insta EMI Card
|Up to Rs. 3 lakh
|3 to 60 months
|Buying across categories over time
|Easy EMI Loan
|Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC
|3 to 60 months
|A single higher-value purchase
How can you buy LG washing machine on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance?
Buying an LG automatic washing machine with Bajaj Finance’s in‑store financing options is quick and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:
Browse LG washing machines on Bajaj Mall: Compare automatic models by load capacity, inverter motor technology, energy star rating, wash programmes, and price before visiting a store.
Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales outlet.
Check in person: Confirm drum size, motor type, and smart wash features with the store executive.
Choose your EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, and check available tenures and zero down payment offers on select LG models.
Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, take your LG automatic washing machine home or schedule delivery and installation.
The right LG automatic washing machine should match your household size, laundry habits, and budget. Explore the full range on Bajaj Mall and visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to bring home the model that suits your needs with flexible EMI options.