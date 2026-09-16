Best CLAT Coaching in India (2027): Top 10 Institutes Compared

Law Prep Tutorial, Physics Wallah, CLAT Possible, Abhyaas LawPrep, IMS India, CLATPrep, Career Launcher, Lawgic, CLATapult, and LegalEdge by Toprankers are among the top 10 CLAT coaching in India.

Law Prep Tutorial offers structured learning, 1:1 mentorship, and performance tracking, while PW provides live and recorded classes, DPPs, and a large practice bank.

CLAT Possible focuses on practice and doubt support, whereas Abhyaas LawPrep adds mock analysis and reasoning workshops with their course. Career Launcher provides mock analysis, Lawgic stands out for 80+ mocks, and CLATapult focuses on speed and time management.

Thus, to help you out in choosing the best CLAT coaching in India, we have compared the top 10 institutes based on their features. This comparison will give you a clear idea of which course structure aligns with your CLAT preparation.

The institutes featured in this list have been evaluated using a structured set of criteria designed around what matters most to a CLAT aspirant. The highest weightage is given to recent CLAT results (25%), considering the institute’s ability to produce NLU selections and top ranks.

Mock-test ecosystem (20%) is assessed on the quality, frequency, exam relevance, analysis, and performance tracking offered with mocks. Faculty and teaching quality (15%) considers subject expertise, teaching approach, and overall academic support, while mentorship and student support (15%) evaluates personalised guidance, doubt-solving, and progress monitoring.

Study resources, including books, practice material, and current affairs support (10%), are also considered. Another 10% is assigned to online and offline availability, reflecting accessibility and learning flexibility. Finally, fees and overall value (5%) are considered to understand how effectively the course offerings justify their cost.