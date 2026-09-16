Best CLAT Coaching in India (2027): Top 10 Institutes Compared

Law Prep Tutorial, Physics Wallah, CLAT Possible, Abhyaas LawPrep, IMS India, CLATPrep, Career Launcher, Lawgic, CLATapult, and LegalEdge by Toprankers are among the top 10 CLAT coaching in India.
Law Prep Tutorial offers structured learning, 1:1 mentorship, and performance tracking, while PW provides live and recorded classes, DPPs, and a large practice bank.
CLAT Possible focuses on practice and doubt support, whereas Abhyaas LawPrep adds mock analysis and reasoning workshops with their course. Career Launcher provides mock analysis, Lawgic stands out for 80+ mocks, and CLATapult focuses on speed and time management.
Thus, to help you out in choosing the best CLAT coaching in India, we have compared the top 10 institutes based on their features. This comparison will give you a clear idea of which course structure aligns with your CLAT preparation.
The institutes featured in this list have been evaluated using a structured set of criteria designed around what matters most to a CLAT aspirant. The highest weightage is given to recent CLAT results (25%), considering the institute’s ability to produce NLU selections and top ranks.
Mock-test ecosystem (20%) is assessed on the quality, frequency, exam relevance, analysis, and performance tracking offered with mocks. Faculty and teaching quality (15%) considers subject expertise, teaching approach, and overall academic support, while mentorship and student support (15%) evaluates personalised guidance, doubt-solving, and progress monitoring.
Study resources, including books, practice material, and current affairs support (10%), are also considered. Another 10% is assigned to online and offline availability, reflecting accessibility and learning flexibility. Finally, fees and overall value (5%) are considered to understand how effectively the course offerings justify their cost.
Top 10 CLAT Coaching Institutes in India
|Top 10 CLAT Coaching Institutes
|Best Features
|Law Prep Tutorial
|1:1 mentorship AI-powered LMS and performance tracking Record-breaking results in CLAT (1600+ NLU selections in 2026)
|Physics Wallah
|Live and recorded classes DPPs, PYQ books and practice bank 1:1 mentorship and doubt support
|CLAT Possible
|Online and offline courses Fundamental books and practice workbooks All India Test Series and 24/7 learning support
|Abhyaas LawPrep
|Reading and reasoning workshops Mock-based performance analytics Mentorship and doubt corners
|IMS India
|Concept and practice classes Benchmarking tests and full-length mocks Personalised mentorship and current affairs support
|CLATPrep
|Experienced aptitude trainers Regular tests and problem-solving sessions Online performance tracking
|Career Launcher
|Live interactive classes Full-length mocks with analysis videos Performance reports and doubt support
|Lawgic
|80+ full-length mocks Legal Reasoning deep-dive module Mentor check-ins and Board-focused study planning
|CLATapult
|Interactive classes and recorded lectures Sectional and mock tests Speed-reading and time-management practice
|LegalEdge by Toprankers
|Exam-aligned full-length mocks Printed books and e-books Weekly mentor sessions and performance analysis
1. Law Prep Tutorial
Law Prep Tutorial combines 24+ years of experience with a structured CLAT preparation system. With 60+ centres across 18+ states, it supports both classroom and online learners through live classes, printed books, e-books, topic and sectional tests, regular mocks, and detailed performance tracking.
In CLAT 2026, it helped 1,600+ students secure NLU admissions, with 42 students among the Top 100 AIRs. Students also get 1:1 mentorship from NLU students, video-based test analysis, All India Ranking in mocks, and an AI-powered LMS to identify weaknesses and plan improvement.
Law Prep Tutorial CLAT Courses & Fees
|CLAT Offline Batches
|Fees
|CLAT 2027 Finisher Batch: Offline
|₹140,000 (Excl. GST)
|CLAT 2027 Target Batch: Offline
|₹140,000 (Excl. GST)
|CLAT 2028 Foundation Batch: Offline
|₹218,000 (Excl. GST)
|CLAT Online Batches
|Course Name
|CLAT Online Coaching Fees
|CLAT 2027 Target Batch
|₹90,000 (Excl. GST)
|CLAT 2027 Finisher Batch
|₹90,000 (Excl. GST)
|CLAT 2028 Foundation Batch
|₹125,000 (Excl. GST)
|CLAT Breakthrough Batch
|₹21
Why Choose Law Prep Tutorial?
With 24+ years of experience, strong NLU results, and structured learning support, Law Prep Tutorial offers a structured approach to CLAT preparation.
2. Physics Wallah
Physics Wallah (PW) offers a mix of live and recorded learning with DPPs, printed modules, topic-wise and sectional tests, and online test series. Students also get CLAT and AILET PYQ books, monthly current affairs magazines, and Legal Reasoning support. Its preparation system includes 1:1 mentorship, doubt-solving support, flashcards, and a large practice question bank.
Learners can access the Khazana package, previous-batch lectures, One Pass Test Series, Real Test, and both printed and online tests, making PW a practical option among the top CLAT coaching in India.
PW CLAT Batch & Fees
|CLAT Online Batches Name
|CLAT Coaching Fees
|CLAT Zenith 3.0 2028 Batch
|₹15,999-₹27,499
|CLAT Zenith 2.0 2028 Batch for Class 11 students
|₹16,999-₹27,999
|CLAT ZENITH PRO 2028 BATCH (11th CLAT)
|₹24,999-₹27,999
|CLAT ZENITH 2028 BATCH (11th CLAT)
|₹17,999-₹27,999
|CLAT Power Prep 2027 BATCH (12th CLAT)
|₹5,499-₹15,499
Pros and Cons of Choosing PW CLAT Coaching
|Pros
|Cons
|Live + recorded lectures offer flexible study options.
|Multiple resources may feel difficult to manage without a fixed study plan.
|Includes DPPs, PYQs, topic tests, and sectional tests for regular practice.
|Students looking for only one focused resource may find the package extensive.
|The courses are affordable
|Online-focused preparation requires consistent self-discipline.
3. CLAT Possible
CLAT Possible combines offline and online courses with live classroom teaching and individual guidance. Preparation is supported by Fundamental Books, practice workbooks, GK Monthly Magazines, an All India Test Series, and an online learning space with unlimited practice questions, topic-wise and full-length tests, concept videos, and daily GK updates.
Dedicated in-person doubt-clearing sessions and continuous guidance also help students stay on track. This makes it a strong option for those exploring the best CLAT coaching centre in India
CLAT Possible CLAT Course & Fees
|CLAT Offline Batches
|Fees
|Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE Regular (Weekday) Offline
|₹1,35,000 + GST
|Target CLAT 2028 ZEPHYR 2 Year Offline Program
|₹1,25,000 + GST
|Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE 12th Appearing Offline
|₹1,10,000 + GST
|CLAT Online Batches
|CLAT Online Coaching Fees
|Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE Regular (Weekday) Online
|₹40,000+ GST
|Target CLAT 2028 ZEPHYR 2 Year Online Program
|₹65000 + GST
|Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE 12th Appearing Online
|₹65,000 + GST
Why Choose CLAT Possible CLAT Coaching?
Choose CLAT Possible for a mix of live learning, personalised doubt support, and structured practice across all five CLAT subjects. With printed study material and a 24/7 online learning space, it ranks among the best CLAT coaching institutes in India.
4. Abhyaas LawPrep
Abhyaas LawPrep combines classroom and online learning to give CLAT aspirants a structured preparation path. Its approach includes expert mentoring, printed study material, mock tests, current affairs sessions, and dedicated reading and reasoning workshops.
Students can also use performance analytics after mocks to identify weak areas and track improvement over time. Doubt corners and mentorship support add guidance throughout the preparation journey.
Abhyaas LawPrep CLAT Batches & Fees
|CLAT Offline Batch Name (Hyderabad)
|Fees
|CLAT 2028 Comprehensive Course
|₹119,999
|CLAT 2027 Extensive Course
|₹49,999
|CLAT 2027 Repeaters Course
|₹59,999
|CLAT Online Batches
|Fees
|CLAT 2028 Online Classes 2-Year Weekend Program
|₹ 44,999-₹ 64,999
|CLAT 2027 Online Classes 1 Year Weekend Program
|₹ 19,999-₹ 39,999
|CLAT 2027 Online Classes 1 Year Weekdays Program
|₹ 29,999-₹ 49,999
Why Choose Abhyaas LawPrep for CLAT Coaching?
With flexible learning options, curated practice resources, and a focus on consistent NLU admissions and strong CLAT ranks, Abhyaas LawPrep positions itself as a competitive choice for aspirants seeking the no. 1 CLAT coaching in India.
5. IMS India
IMS India offers a structured CLAT preparation system with concept and practice classes, topic-wise benchmarking tests, and full-length mocks. The learning model combines classroom teaching, practice, assessments, and detailed performance tracking, while classroom students can access live online classes for flexible learning, revision or missed sessions.
Students also get personalised mentorship sessions, weekly current affairs support, quarterly PTMs, and a dedicated WhatsApp group for doubts. With both online and offline coaching, IMS stands among the best CLAT coaching centres in India.
IMS India CLAT Courses & Fees
|CLAT Offline Batch Name (Mumbai- Churchgate)
|CLAT Coaching Fees
|CLAT Comprehensive Classroom Pro 2027
|₹85,000 + GST
|CLAT Comprehensive Classroom Pro 2028
|₹1,20,000 + GST
|CLAT Online Batches
|Fees
|CLAT Comprehensive Online 2028
|₹80,000+ GST
Pros and Cons of IMS CLAT Coaching
|Pros
|Cons
|Structured classes help students follow a clear preparation routine.
|The overall course structure may feel intensive for students who prefer a lighter schedule.
|Topic-wise tests make it easier to identify weak areas and track progress.
|Regular assessments require consistent time management.
|Full-length mocks provide practice in an exam-like setting.
|Completing frequent mocks alongside classes can increase the study workload.
6. CLATPrep
CLATPrep combines classroom and online coaching with study material, handouts, test series, and dedicated problem-solving sessions. Students and parents can access an online portal to track performance.
Experienced aptitude trainers conduct classes across their respective subjects. For students targeting other entrance pathways, CLATPrep also provides preparation for interviews, group discussions, micro presentations, and written ability tests. This makes it the best coaching institute for CLAT in India.
CLATPrep CLAT Batch & Fees
|CLAT Offline Batches
|Fees
|CLAT 2027 Target
|-
|CLAT 2028 Target
|-
|CLAT Online Batches
|Fees
|CLAT 2027 Online Flexi
|₹10,950 (Including GST)
|CLAT 2027 Power Packed Online Live
|₹15,950 (Including GST)
|CLAT 2028 Online Flexi
|₹59,950 (Including GST)
|CLAT 2028 Online Live Foundation Course - Regular
|₹89,950 (Including GST)
Why Choose CLATPrep CLAT Coaching?
Choose CLATPrep for its combination of experienced trainers, structured practice, regular performance tracking, and flexible online and offline learning options.
7. Career Launcher
Career Launcher offers both online and offline CLAT coaching with a preparation setup focused on classes, practice, and performance review. Students get interactive classes, physical study material, full-length mock tests, and dedicated mock analysis videos.
Performance analysis reports help track preparation and identify areas that need more attention. For doubt resolution, exclusive Telegram channels provide an additional support platform. With study resources covering learning, testing, and review, Career Launcher provides a structured option for students exploring the top 5 CLAT coaching in India.
Career Launcher CLAT Courses & Fees
|CLAT Offline Batch Name (Delhi-South Extension-Centre)
|CLAT Coaching Fees
|LST Plus (2027)
|₹78,228
|LST Plex (2027)
|₹45,000
|LST Span (2028)
|₹1,30,438
|CLAT Online Batches
|Fees
|CLAT 2027 Sprint Online Classes
|₹15,000
|Law 2028 Online Classes
|₹110,000
|CLAT 2028 Online Classes
|₹95,000
Why Choose Career Launcher CLAT Courses?
Choose Career Launcher for its interactive classes, full-length mocks, physical study material, and detailed performance analysis. Its mock reviews and dedicated doubt-clearing channels help students stay consistent throughout preparation.
8. Lawgic
Lawgic brings over 12 years of CLAT preparation experience, with more than 500 NLU selections. Its online program includes 6-8 hours of live classes each week, recorded lectures, PDF study material, and 80+ full-length mocks with sectional tests.
Students also get a dedicated Legal Reasoning deep-dive module, weekly current affairs, and live or app-based doubt support. Monthly mentor check-ins, parent progress updates, and a study planner balancing CLAT with Boards add a more guided approach. These features make Lawgic a strong option among the best CLAT coaching in India.
Lawgic CLAT Courses & Fees
|Batch
|CLAT coaching online fees
|The Lawgic CLAT UG Program (CLAT 2027 & 2028 Batches)
|₹20,000
Pros and Cons of Lawgic CLAT Coaching
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong NLU selection track record
|Online-heavy format may not suit everyone
|Live and recorded classes offer flexibility
|Weekly classes require regular commitment
|Dedicated Legal Reasoning module
|Large mock workload can feel demanding
|Regular mentoring and progress updates
|Extra self-study is needed for current affairs
9. CLATapult
CLATapult offers a preparation setup that combines interactive classes with books, worksheets, recorded lectures, and regular testing. Students can use sectional and mock tests to practise different parts of the exam and track their preparation.
Monthly Current Affairs magazines add a dedicated source for staying updated, while doubt-clearing lectures help resolve difficult topics.
CLATapult CLAT Courses & Fees
|Batch Name
|Fees
|CLATegize 2027
|₹68,000
|Counsel 2028
|₹105,000
|Class-Action 2027
|₹85,000
|CLATapult’s Counsel Online
|₹40,000
Why Choose CLATapult CLAT Coaching?
The program also focuses on practical exam skills through time-management and speed-reading techniques. With learning resources, practice support, and revision tools, CLATapult is a strong option when deciding which institute is best for CLAT.
10. LegalEdge by Toprankers
LegalEdge by Toprankers combines exam-focused study material with regular practice and expert guidance. Students get printed books and e-books, full-length mocks based on the latest exam pattern, daily current affairs, and the monthly CLATPost eMagazine.
Weekly live mentor sessions support doubt-solving and preparation strategy, while detailed performance analysis helps identify strengths and weak areas. With this mix of learning, testing, and personalised support, LegalEdge features among the top 10 CLAT coaching institutes in India.
LegalEdge by Toprankers CLAT Courses & Fees
|CLAT Offline Batches Name (Jodhpur),CLAT Coaching Fees
|CLAT 2027
|Warriors (Retakers)
|Offline Weekdays Batch WM2805,"₹1,20,000 + GST"
|CLAT Online Batches,Fees
|CLAT 2027
|Fighters Gold (CLAT & OLET) (Hinglish)
|Batch FG727,"₹44,999 + GST"
|CLAT 2027
|Fighters Platinum (CLAT & OLET) (Hinglish)
|Batch FP727,"₹53,999 + GST"
|CLAT 2027
|Fighters Gold (CLAT & OLET) (English)
|Batch FGE714,"₹44,999 + GST"
|CLAT 2027
|Fighters Platinum (CLAT & OLET) (English)
|Batch FPE714,"₹53,999 + GST"
Why Choose LegalEdge CLAT Coaching?
Choose LegalEdge for its combination of exam-aligned mocks, comprehensive study resources, and regular mentor support. Detailed performance reviews, current affairs coverage, and expert guidance help students improve their preparation.
Final Verdict
No single coaching fits every CLAT aspirant. Law Prep Tutorial’s stands out for its structured learning, wide centre network, mentorship, and performance tracking. Physics Wallah and CLAT Possible suit students who want flexible online learning with strong practice support.
Lawgic is a strong choice for mock-focused preparation, while IMS India and Abhyaas LawPrep offer personalised guidance and performance analysis. Career Launcher, CLATPrep, CLATapult, and LegalEdge also bring focused strengths in mocks, practice, study material, and exam strategy.
FAQs
Which are the top 10 CLAT online coaching in India?
Law Prep Tutorial, Physics Wallah, CLAT Possible, Abhyaas LawPrep, IMS India, CLATPrep, Career Launcher, Lawgic, CLATapult, and LegalEdge are top CLAT institutes in India.
Which is the best coaching for CLAT in India?
It depends on your needs, such as mentorship, mock practice, online learning, or performance tracking.
Which is the best CLAT coaching in India for mock practice?
Lawgic, LegalEdge, and Career Launcher offer strong mock-based preparation and performance analysis.
Which is the best CLAT coaching in India for online preparation?
Physics Wallah, Law Prep Tutorial, Lawgic, and CLAT Possible offer online learning options with practice and support.
Which coaching offers personalised mentorship for CLAT?
Law Prep Tutorial, IMS India, and Abhyaas LawPrep provide mentorship or individual guidance.