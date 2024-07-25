BEAUTIFUL INDIA at Paris 2024 Olympic in Partnership with India House

As the world gathers to commemorate the spirit of oneness, peace, and brotherhood at the Paris Olympics 2024, the brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA makes its global debut as the Official Partner at the India House.

India House is the nation's inaugural country house at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, conceptualised by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

BEAUTIFUL INDIA is much more than a global luxury lifestyle brand. It is a sensory celebration of India and its timeless philosophy, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Sanskrit for ‘The World is One family”.

BEAUTIFUL INDIA reminds us of India's profound life truths and nudges us to make the journey that truly matters—the journey from our heads to our hearts.

Crafted to appeal to the sensibilities of a large, discerning global audience and invite them to make a conscious, mindful living- a lifestyle.

It offers to be the catalyst for these inner- journeys of self-discovery —a bold departure from other brands in the luxury space that tends to underline external enhancement.

True to the philosophy of “the world is one family”, 28 ingredients gathered from 22 countries across the globe, join the ingredients from India along with the glacial waters from the Himalayas to create the BEAUTIFUL INDIA experience.

Following the launch in Paris, the BEAUTIFUL INDIA luxury range, comprising Luxury Perfume, Luxury Candles, Luxury Bath & Body Care, will roll out over the next 12-18 months across select stores in Paris, Milan, Munich, London, New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Moscow and Dubai. The India launch is scheduled for September 2024.