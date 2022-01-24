This Ayurvedic Wonder Herb Provides Natural Solutions For Men's Hair Fall
Jatamansi promotes hair growth, controls hairline recession, and keeps the scalp free from infections
Have you ever thought of restructuring your hair care regime or at least try and identify the root cause behind your ‘mane’ issues? Whether it is hair fall, greying, or dry scalp, finding the “best” hair products seem to be our ideal solution.
However – many a times, following simple precautions and treating your hair with natural ingredients, devoid of harmful chemicals, can do the trick.
And that’s where Ayurveda’s traditional approach comes in. There has been a lot of discussion on the uses and potency of Jatamansi as a topical solution to all hair problems. But is it really effective? We decided to dig a little deeper.
Uses Of Jatamansi: A Comprehensive Guide
Known as Jatamansi in Sanskrit, or Indian Spikenard in English, the herb has been subject to several pharmacological studies and phytochemical investigations. It has been found that the oil extract of Jatamansi reduces hair fall and promotes hair growth, without involving harsh chemicals or side effects.
As per Ayurveda, hair disorders are caused primarily because of an imbalance in the three doshas. Jatamansi has the ability to balance the doshas in the body, especially the Pitta-Kapha (fire-water) balance, which is considered to prevent several factors that cause hair loss in men.
This wonder herb is also used as a cure for many other ailments due to its antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. From treating hair loss to headaches and depression, it has been used effectively in Ayurvedic preparations for centuries, even as western science is waking up to its benefits.
How does Jatamansi treat hair problems?
Due to its chemical and physical properties, Jatamansi is a unique solution for men’s hair loss and hair fall problems.
1. Jatamansi keeps your hair longer in the Anagen phase, promoting hair growth.
A single strand of hair has an average lifespan of five years, wherein it goes through three stages (Anagen or the growth phase, Catagen or the resting phase, Telogen or the falling phase). Jatamansi promotes the growth phase duration.
2. Jatamansi maintains optimal sebum balance, controlling dandruff and preventing scalp infections.
Sebum is a coating on the scalp that maintains oil-moisture balance. The scalp is one of the most sensitive parts of the body, reacting to changes from within the body and from outside, resulting in hair disorders. Excessive dryness or oiliness can create dandruff and scalp infections that can damage the hair shaft and follicles. Jatamansi keeps the scalp well-nourished and protected by maintaining the right amount of oil and moisture.
3. Jatamansi hair oil massages help increase the size and strength of the hair follicle, thus preventing hair fall.
A balm for the scalp and tonic for the hair, the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of Jatamansi rejuvenate the follicles to make hair stronger from the root upwards.
4. Jatamansi also helps darken hair naturally, making it a cure for premature greying.
Jatamansi oil contains few compounds that are natural dyeing agents, and is prescribed as a dependable cure for premature greying. The formulation also adds shine to the hair due to its intrinsic oily nature.
Uses Of Jatamansi For Hair Issues
There are many ways to use Jatamansi; it can be used in its natural root form, powdered, or as oil – the last of which is recommended for hair issues. Here’s how you can do the same at home:
Add 2-5 drops of Jatamansi oil in a bowl
Mix with 1-2 teaspoons of coconut oil
Apply the mixture on the affected area once or twice a day to control hair fall and stimulate hair follicles
Massage your scalp thoroughly but gently at least once a day, and wash your hair regularly with a good herbal shampoo.
Uses Of Jatamansi Powder for Hair: Precautions, Side Effects, and Dosage
Jatamansi powder helps reduce mental stress, thereby restricting one of the major causes of hair fall.
When taken as per the directions of a certified Ayurvedic doctor, Jatamansi will not cause any side effects. However, overdose can cause diarrhea and stomach cramps. Nausea, vomiting, and very frequent urination have been observed in people who have taken heavy doses of the herbal formulation. Pregnant and lactating women should stay away from Jatamansi as it is prone to cause increased menstrual discharge.
Jatamansi gives the best results when used as oil. You can soak a few pieces of the dried rhizome in coconut, sesame, or jojoba oil. The key ingredients from the plant get infused into the oil and can be applied regularly. Similarly, Jatamansi powder can be made into a paste using water and applied as a pack for a few hours and then washed.
A natural and herbal approach is always a preferred option to treating root causes behind hair loss. Apart from being an incredible solution for hair fall in men, Jatamansi is used to cure various other disorders like seizures and epilepsy, insomnia, hysteria, convulsions, and some cardiovascular ailments. The oil from the roots possesses sedative, analgesic, and hypotensive qualities, hence it is also used to treat mental disorders and depression.
For further expert and detailed solutions on men's hair maladies, read more here.
