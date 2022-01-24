This Ayurvedic Wonder Herb Provides Natural Solutions For Men's Hair Fall

Have you ever thought of restructuring your hair care regime or at least try and identify the root cause behind your ‘mane’ issues? Whether it is hair fall, greying, or dry scalp, finding the “best” hair products seem to be our ideal solution.

However – many a times, following simple precautions and treating your hair with natural ingredients, devoid of harmful chemicals, can do the trick.

And that’s where Ayurveda’s traditional approach comes in. There has been a lot of discussion on the uses and potency of Jatamansi as a topical solution to all hair problems. But is it really effective? We decided to dig a little deeper.

Uses Of Jatamansi: A Comprehensive Guide

Known as Jatamansi in Sanskrit, or Indian Spikenard in English, the herb has been subject to several pharmacological studies and phytochemical investigations. It has been found that the oil extract of Jatamansi reduces hair fall and promotes hair growth, without involving harsh chemicals or side effects.

As per Ayurveda, hair disorders are caused primarily because of an imbalance in the three doshas. Jatamansi has the ability to balance the doshas in the body, especially the Pitta-Kapha (fire-water) balance, which is considered to prevent several factors that cause hair loss in men.

This wonder herb is also used as a cure for many other ailments due to its antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. From treating hair loss to headaches and depression, it has been used effectively in Ayurvedic preparations for centuries, even as western science is waking up to its benefits.