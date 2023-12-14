Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Revolutionizing Men’s Fashion: Asuka Couture Crafting Elegance For A New Era

Crafting Timeless Elegance: Asuka Couture's Vision for Men's Fashion

Partner
Published
BrandStudio
1 min read
Revolutionizing Men’s Fashion: Asuka Couture Crafting Elegance For A New Era
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mastering the art of blending eras of style, merging the essence of tradition with modernity, is an accomplishment that has eluded many in the world of couture. Yet, Asuka Couture, a menswear specialist, has not only navigated this challenging path but has emerged as a pioneer in the couture realm. With every design, they pay homage to the classics while defining the future of fashion. This brand, founded by five brothers in 2021, is poised to make a distinct mark in menswear, offering couture that is rich, exquisite, impeccable, and remarkably affordable. 

Originating from Delhi, where their ateliers are based, and boasting 35 years of experience in apparel manufacturing, the brand has planted its roots in the design hub of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Their flagship store in Hyderabad is a true reflection of time's confluence, beautifully blending the past, present, and future. It is not just a couture destination; it's a passage through time where every facet of the space embodies sartorial excellence. 

Asuka's newly inaugurated Mumbai store, located in Santa Cruz West, is a celebration of the rituals of fine dressing. Spanning across a vast and luxuriously designed floor space, it offers a comprehensive selection, including Indian ethnic wear such as Kurtas, Bandhagalas, Bundi Sets, Sherwanis, and Western Wear. The offerings extend to a wide range of fabrics, pre-made designs, and accessories like shoes and brooches to complement your attire - all conveniently under one roof. 

For more information, kindly visit their website.

http://www.asukacouture.com/

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from brandstudio

Topics:  fashion 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×