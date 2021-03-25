Asian Paints Where The Heart Is: Prateek Kuhad’s Musical Abode

The most important room in his house and definitely where he spends a lot of time is the cozy music studio Prateek has built for himself. It’s amazing to see a relatively small room holding an eclectic assortments of instruments including a keyboard, piano, drum kit and several guitars he has collected over the years. This is a place that is not just limited to work, as he also likes to relax here. The room is soundproofed with double glass on the large windows at one end and two doors at the other to keep external noise out, but inspiration to always find a way in.

Prateek Kuhad’s home is reflective of not just his musical, but also his aesthetic sensibilities.