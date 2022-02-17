Asian Paints Returns With The Fifth Season Of ‘Where The Heart Is’
The season focuses on how celebrities unwind in the sanctuary of their homes and create art in their personal haven.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Many do so from the recesses of their homes. A quaint corner that inspires creativity, where one feels most disconnected from the world and most connected with themselves and their art. For most of us, home is our humble abode. A place where we hide and rejuvenate ourselves.
Does that hold true for the celebrities that we love as well? We’re about to find out what home means to them as Asian Paints returns with season 5 of its highly lauded web series 'Where The Heart Is'.
Before that watch the trailer of Season 5 of 'Where The Heart Is' here:
With each season, Asian Paints brings forth much-loved personalities who give us a glimpse into their journeys and how they came about building their dream homes. In its fifth season, we will receive an exclusive tour of homes of celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol, and Remo D’Souza. With insights into the celebrity’s personal life and decor inspiration, it shows us how these stars unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal décor choices.
The first episode features Suniel Shetty’s gorgeous home nestled in the hills of Khandala submerged in the color palette of reds and greens, adopted from its natural surroundings.
The series then follows music virtuoso Guru Randhawa into his house full of vibrant walls and furniture that reflects his love for mirrors and eclectic art pieces from across the globe.
Similar to Sunil’s humble abode in the lap of mother nature, Abhay Deol’s glass-house is also located in the middle of a jungle in Goa replete with minimal decor for his space. It then goes on to give us an insight into Remo D'Souza's colourful abode.
The series broadly reflects on how most of us are inspired by nature and our need to get back to it by building our private corners away from the hustle and bustle of city life. This desire to connect more deeply with nature and their loved ones is evident in their upholstery, use of wide-open spaces, and high ceilings.
The legacy of 'Where The Heart Is’ lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through a simple colorful wall, unique collectibles, or through curated décor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country and has set a true visual benchmark in this space. A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 30 plus homes with 34 celebrities garnering more than 360 million views and engagement in the last four years. With the previous season garnering over 110 million views and engagement, which is a 17 percent increase from the previous one; the original web series has been appreciated for its earnest attempt to bring viewers closer to their favorite celebrity by showcasing their personal space and décor sensibilities.
