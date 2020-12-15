How Areteans Became a Leader in The Pega Space in Just 5 Years

Today, Areteans boasts of an enviable client list in different countries across various industries.

Here’s a snapshot of businesses that have benefited from the company’s end-to-end Pega offerings:

Banking: Top 6 banks in Australia & New Zealand, South Africa’s first fully digital bank, top 2 banks in the UK, leading banks of Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore

Insurance: Top Indian general insurance company, a leading global P&C and Commercial insurance company, the largest life insurance company in Australia, and a global brokerage firm.

Government: Over 3 state agencies in Australia and New Zealand, more than 5 projects for federal and state agencies in India and Singapore

Media and Communication: Leading B2B and B2C telcos of Australia, one of USA’s top telcos

For any business to grow, customer satisfaction and operational excellence are two of the most crucial factors. Areteans knows this, and their Pega solutions are in total alignment with the objectives of their client.

The company thrives on a culture of constant innovation and expertise in the Pega space that enables them to deliver optimal and customised digital transformations. This in turn, accelerates their client’s ‘time to market’.

Life at Areteans

Their journey from 2 employees to 400 in only 5 years is proof of the company’s work culture that’s built on the foundation of competence and ethics.

The driving force of the organisation is its rock solid value system. The ‘Arete’ in Areteans stands for Acumen, Responsible, Ethical, Team Work and Expertise. To know more about what defines an ‘Aretean’ and how these values translate into the work they do, check out The Areteans Podcast.