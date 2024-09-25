From TIME100 AI to Emmys: Celebrating Anil Kapoor’s Global Appeal

Anil Kapoor has been grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. After delivering the biggest hit of the year with ‘Fighter’, he featured on the prestigious TIME100 AI list, which underscored his impact on the industry, particularly in the realm of digital innovation and storytelling. After making a mark on the international level with TIME100AI list, the megastar brought global recognition to Indian cinema yet again. His hit show ‘The Night Manager’ received a nomination under the Best Drama Series category at the coveted International Emmy Awards 2024.



‘The Night Manager’, starring Kapoor in a pivotal role, became the only Indian entrant at the Emmys. As soon as the nominations were announced, Kapoor expressed gratitude and spoke about how hard work always pays off. With this nomination as well as a mention in the TIME100 AI list, Kapoor has proven why he is hailed as the ultimate global icon.



While the actor is basking in the success of this feat, he is looking forward to his next release titled ‘Subedaar’, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. With Kapoor's commitment towards delivering substantial roles and films, the audience can look forward more exciting projects from this cinema icon.