Alfred Quinsay on Why Systems Reward the Wrong Behaviors

The question therefore changes from "Who failed?" to "What system consistently produces this outcome?"

That distinction forms the foundation of the ACCQ Integration Framework, a diagnostic model examining four interdependent domains: Authority, Conduct, Capability, and Quality.

Authority defines the institutional rules, incentives, and legitimate sources of influence.

Conduct reflects the behaviors an institution rewards, tolerates, or quietly normalizes.

Capability determines whether individuals and institutions possess the competence necessary to fulfill their responsibilities.

Quality is not an isolated objective. It is the cumulative consequence of everything preceding it.

When these four domains reinforce one another, institutions become increasingly resilient.