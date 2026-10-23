Aellora Expands International Perfume Collections for Indian Consumers

As Indian consumers increasingly explore international fragrances beyond popular bestsellers, Aellora, an India-focused online multi-brand perfume retailer, is expanding fragrance discovery through a diverse catalogue of Arabic, designer and niche perfumes. The platform offers shoppers an opportunity to explore different collections within established perfume houses, helping them discover fragrances that align with their individual preferences, lifestyles and occasions.

Available through its website, aellora.in , the retailer brings together international fragrance brands, including Rasasi, Afnan, Armaf, Maison Alhambra, Ajmal, Ahmed Al Maghribi, Giorgio Armani, Gucci and Creed, among others. Its approach focuses on providing customers with a wider selection within individual brands rather than concentrating solely on their most recognised products.

With growing interest in Middle Eastern perfumery and international fragrance collections, Indian shoppers are exploring scent profiles ranging from fresh and aquatic to woody, floral, amber and spicy compositions. Aellora aims to support this evolving interest by making different fragrance collections accessible through a single online destination.