Absolut and Raja Kumari Come Together For An Empowering Anthem

Absolut has created a name for itself when it comes to supporting creative artists who highlight socially and culturally relevant themes, especially when it comes to shining the limelight on local artists. So when they announced that they were collaborating with Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari bringing together three other breakthrough female rappers - Meba Ofilia, Dee MC and SIRI, we were not surprised it turned out to be a firecracker of a track.

Titled ‘Rani Cypher’, this deep yet uplifting number is a celebration of women in its purest form. And by featuring a roster of equally impressive women in the song and its video, Raja Kumari shows how women raising each other up is such a brilliant ethos.

Check out the video.