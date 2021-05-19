‘A Promise is a Promise’ - Arkade’s Secret to Real Estate Success
Going the extra mile to ensure on-time delivery
When you’re looking to buy a home, it’s not simply a matter of packing up your belongings and shifting them to a new place. It’s not just about ending the cycle of paying rent and moving into a place you own. The idea of owning a home also means that you are trying to improve your lifestyle, which, for many in India, and especially in Mumbai, is a dream that takes proper planning and research to fulfil.
This is why finding the right real estate developer that understands you, listens to you, and eventually offers you solutions that suit your needs is so crucial.
Mumbai-based Arkade Group has been doing exactly that for over four decades, and that too, consistently. Under the patronage of Mr. Mangilal Jain and the leadership of Mr. Amit Jain, Arkade is one of those rare developers that thinks beyond simply selling brick and mortar structures that we call flats. It has built a name for itself by looking at the bigger picture of understanding the needs of their clients, offering them residential and commercial solutions, and helping them take their lives to the next level.
One of the core mantras Arkade follows, and one which has helped them be seen as a highly trustworthy and dependable brand, is “A Promise is a Promise”.
Anyone who’s ever done any research on buying residential properties, or knows someone who’s bought an apartment from a developer, knows that one of the major pain points of home buyers (especially first-time buyers) is any kind of delay in delivery. This can happen for any number of reasons, some of which are not in anyone’s control. But it can get frustrating when it stems from the incompetence of a developer that makes promises it cannot or will not fulfil. There have been cases of developers turning all their focus towards newer ventures using the money earned from a previous project, even before completing the handover to the buyers.
Arkade knows that most of their clients are in it for the long haul and as such, the relation between the developer and the buyer is more often than not, is one that lasts a lifetime. By consistently setting the right expectations, and then going the extra mile to deliver a high-quality finished product on or the committed delivery date, Arkade has earned the right to call itself trustworthy, dependable and professional. But these aren’t Arkade’s words. They come straight from the clients, who benefited from choosing the right developer.
Here, check out a testimonial by a happy family who recently got possession of their home well before the promised date.
Over the last four decades, the Arkade Group has developed over 25+ projects across the length of the city of Mumbai. It has developed over 4 million sq. ft. of real estate, for over 4000 families.
Currently, Arkade has many new and exciting ongoing and upcoming projects.
Arkade Earth in Kanjurmarg East is spread over 4 acres, and it is the brand’s first step into the central suburbs of Mumbai. Envisaged under the thought “Return to Roots”, the project is ideal for those who want to center their lives around nature. Arkade’s vision in Arkade Earth is to create self-sustained nature-themed homes that take you away from technical to the ecological. With ample open spaces and greenery in and around the area, it’s perfect for families with kids or even those who are looking to escape the concrete jungle around them.
Arkade Rise takes you to Carmichael Road in South Mumbai. This 20-level tower that houses 12 residences, is an emblem of super-fine experiences shaped through exotic lifestyle elements. From its impressive façade to the embellished interiors, to the breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea, each aspect of living here is redefined from its core.
Arkade Serene is a unique project designed around the ‘3Cs of Lifestyle’ - calm, complete and connected. Comfortable nestled at Sundar Nagar, Malad West, the biggest USP of the project is that it’s centrally located, having a pin code that is calm and yet connected at the same time. Well-connected to S.V. Road, Link Road and the upcoming Metro Line 7, Arkade Serene, when completed, will be a majestic 21-storeyed landmark in the area.
Arkade Darshan is a premium luxury project in Vile Parle East. This majestic set up will have 10 residences. The tower is in close proximity to the famous Chintamani Parshwanath Shwetambar Jain Mandir in Vile Parle East as well. As far as construction timeline is concerned, the excavation has already been completed and the plinth is in progress.
To know more about the Arkade Group, you can visit their site.
