A List Of ‘Real’ Shows To Fulfil Your Non-Fiction Craving This Holiday Season
From chaos of desi weddings to true crime thrillers to outdoor challenges - this list has it all!
Tired of the typical, standardized collection of escapist, fictional, fantastical shows they expect you to gobble up during the festive break? Aching for content based in reality because deep down you know truth is stranger than fiction? You’re not alone. Thanks to platforms like discovery+ that carefully curate their programming and keep their content close to reality, you can escape the overdose of fantastical fanfare. Instead, here's a platter of shows that are so vastly different from each other, and yet grounded in reality, so that you can finally scratch that non-fiction itch during this holiday break.
Join the Chaos of Indian Weddings with ‘Say Yes to The Dress India’
A remake of the western bridal show, Say Yes To The Dress India, is a show about sixteen brides (and their families, because India, duh!) finding their one chosen wedding dress, for their special night. With help from bridal stylist Divyak D’Souza, these women highlight one of the most chaotic aspects of every wedding - the hunt for the perfect dress. Whether that makes them a perfectionist, or a ‘bridezilla’, doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, what really counts is which dress makes them say ‘Yes!’.
If you don’t think the hype is real, here’s a belter of a track they got Badshah to create just for the show.
Unravel the Motive Behind a Gruesome Crime with ‘Anni - The Honeymoon Murder’
This one’s for those who gobble up everything ‘true crime’. The rise of this addictive genre, thanks to a bunch of podcasts and documentaries, has been phenomenal. The murder of Anni Dewani in South Africa, while on her honeymoon, and the subsequent trial, is a shocking sequence of events. This gut-wrenching documentary does an excellent job of peeling the different layers that make up the incident, the backstories of the people involved, and highlights how gruesome humans can be, all while not sensationalizing the subject.
The Best Show About The Worst Minds - Money Mafia
In a country where jugaad is a way of life for many, it is no surprise that some of the biggest scammers and con artists have thrived here. Money Mafia brilliantly chronicles the exploits of some of these people - from fake stamp papers to phones sold under ‘patriotism marketing’, from conniving phishing scams to instant loan scandals. Who needs fictional crime shows, when masterminds like these exist in real life?
Reel Hero Faces Real Challenges in ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal’
While current heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has played a wide array of adventurous roles, such as that of a gun-wielding revolutionary or a strategic military leader of a covert mission, these are all done with proper supervision, with well-choreographed set-pieces and whatever else action movies need. The wild on the other hand is an unpredictable domain. And professional outdoorsman Bear Grylls is its de facto king. Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal, as the name suggests puts the two men at nature’s mercy, and the show is all about how a reel hero faces real challenges.
Make Your Tummy Growl with ‘Star vs Food’
Just because someone’s a celebrity does not mean they can do everything. In India, most celebrities have the world at their feet, especially when it comes to Bollywood. But that in no way implies they’re gods. When it comes to impressing their friends and family with food, even celebrities need ‘pro-level’ help. And that is what this Star vs Food all about. From A-list stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan to hit-machines like Badshah to stand-ups like Zakir Khan, this delightful show pairs up celebrities with chefs, who then team up to create platters of eclectic cuisines for their inner circles. Fair warning, this show might make your tummy growl.
Now that you’re well-equipped with the best reality-based shows to see you through the holiday break, set forth on this non-fiction binging adventure, thanks to discovery+.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.