A List Of ‘Real’ Shows To Fulfil Your Non-Fiction Craving This Holiday Season

Tired of the typical, standardized collection of escapist, fictional, fantastical shows they expect you to gobble up during the festive break? Aching for content based in reality because deep down you know truth is stranger than fiction? You’re not alone. Thanks to platforms like discovery+ that carefully curate their programming and keep their content close to reality, you can escape the overdose of fantastical fanfare. Instead, here's a platter of shows that are so vastly different from each other, and yet grounded in reality, so that you can finally scratch that non-fiction itch during this holiday break.

Join the Chaos of Indian Weddings with ‘Say Yes to The Dress India’

A remake of the western bridal show, Say Yes To The Dress India, is a show about sixteen brides (and their families, because India, duh!) finding their one chosen wedding dress, for their special night. With help from bridal stylist Divyak D’Souza, these women highlight one of the most chaotic aspects of every wedding - the hunt for the perfect dress. Whether that makes them a perfectionist, or a ‘bridezilla’, doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, what really counts is which dress makes them say ‘Yes!’.