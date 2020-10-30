How AIL is Pioneering New Standards in Roofing and Construction

Where safety and quality are top priorities

There are several myths and misconceptions around the use of asbestos products in construction around the world and their associated health risks. In reality, these risks only occur from low-density asbestos products which are today banned across the world.

Jai Kirti fiber cement roofing sheets and accessories are produced sustainably and in accordance with the terms set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These sheets and pipes pose no health hazards, since they only use a small portion of asbestos fiber that is firmly locked into the cement, thereby reducing chances of releasing any ‘breathable’ asbestos dust in the air. The company uses high-quality Chrysolite Asbestos, which is entirely safe and approved by the Indian government and BIS.

Additionally, there is no scientific evidence or data of asbestos cement sheets posing health risks despite being in widespread use for over 60 years now. Several studies conducted in this field have indicated that low exposure to asbestos fiber have yielded no associated health hazards.

Ideal for factories, residences, warehouses, and commercial spaces, Jai Kirti fiber cement corrugated sheets are safe, durable, and incredibly cost-effective. These multi-purposes solutions are groundbreaking for a country like India where construction demands continue to rise across rural and urban zones.

It is the company’s mission to remain committed to their high-quality standards and maintain leadership status across the industrial and housing roofing systems category through constant innovation.