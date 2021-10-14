A Crypto Wallet is NOT What You Think It Is

Amidst all the jargon in the cryptocurrency scene, perhaps the simplest-sounding and yet the most convoluted one is “wallet”. The concept of a wallet around a currency sounds pretty straightforward, but it is hardly that. In fact, the use of the term “wallet” often makes the uninitiated believe that there are physical crypto coins out there. Nothing could be farther from the truth. So here’s our breakdown of the concept of “the crypto wallet” - what it means, and what it definitely doesn’t.

If the idea of trading in cryptocurrency excites you, do check out CoinSwitch Kuber, India's largest crypto-trading platform.