91 Years After Dandi, Gandhiji Urges You To March Against COVID-19
Tata Salt is urging Indians to invoke Gandhiji’s lessons once again and come together to fight COVID-19.
On 12 March, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi had led the historic Dandi March, as a mark of protest against the British. As the march progressed, the supporters only grew in number with more and more Indians joining in.
This innovative AR-driven activity will see a virtual Mahatma Gandhi come to life through digital platforms and remind Indians of all the precautionary measures they must adhere to.
Called #NamakKeWaastey, the campaign calls upon people to join a virtual march, similar to the Dandi March.
Along with this, it emphasises on the need to practice social distancing and abide by all guidelines prescribed by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
To see a digital avatar of the Mahatma come alive in your drawing room, please click here on your phone and scan the floor. An AR version of the Father Of The Nation will appear with a mask, asking citizens to become part of a virtual march against COVID-19. You can even take a picture of Gandhiji and share it on your social media with the hashtag - #NamakKeWaastey.
This campaign is a powerful reminder of how the Dandi March is relevant even today.
Just as people came out in large numbers to support Gandhiji, it’s essential for us to display the same sense of unity and hope now to aid India in its fight against COVID-19.
