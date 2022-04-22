5 Ways To Work on A Better You in 2022

Not many of us pay as much importance to oral hygiene. Brushing twice a day kind of sounds like going back to school.

But all of us know that maintaining good oral health is equally important. It is not just about flashing our pearly whites for that IG profile photo it is also about enjoying our food in the long run without complaining about sensitivity.

Now, what if we told you that you can bid goodbye to your good old regular toothbrush and instead introduced you to an electric one? Did we mean an electric toothbrush? Yes, you heard it right!

Electric toothbrushes are significantly better at removing plaque than your regular manual toothbrush. When consumers brush too aggressively or apply too much pressure in removing the plaque with their manual toothbrush, they risk harming their gum health.

Imagine if your toothbrush told you that you were applying too much pressure on your molars? Or if it warned you about plaque or other bacteria that remain in some areas of your teeth and instructed you to clean them better? That’s what sets apart an electric toothbrush. They do not harm your gums and instruct you to deep clean areas of your mouth that may need more attention. And Philips Sonicare’s electronic toothbrush is exactly what you want. Their electric toothbrush comes with a variety of exciting features that not just helps you maintain your oral health but also makes your nightly routine a fun activity.

The built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply and reduces the toothbrush vibrations to help protect your gums. It is developed with such advanced technology

that it drives the fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brushstrokes remove plaque and improve your gum health.

You can even gradually increase the brushing power with their Easy-Start feature and can set the mode and intensity for the perfect, personalized brushing experience. What’s more? The 2-minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

And you don’t even have to be worried about their longevity or replacements. Philips Sonicare’s electronic toothbrush has an average battery life of 14 days and comes with a charger.

From gum health, plaque removal, and whitening this is the ideal choice to #SwitchOnABetterYou.