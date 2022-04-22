5 Ways To Work on A Better You in 2022
#SwitchOnABetterYou by bringing these five most important everyday changes in your life
Adulting is a constant work in progress. There are bills to pay and routines to follow so that you meet all the deadlines. In the middle of all this hustle and bustle, we forget to look after ourselves.
We forget that we are on the other side of our 20s and that we will only grow older. But you need to make better lifestyle choices to bring out a better you. How? We list the five most important everyday changes that you must make if you have not already.
#1 Sleep, Sleep, Sleep! And Repeat
The internet is crammed with information on the adverse impacts of improper sleep. Not sleeping enough can lead to several health issues including diabetes, higher obesity risk, dysregulation of emotions, impacted brain function, and increased risk of a heart attack.
You know the dangers. Yet, you are not on good terms with the sleeping gods? Too bad.
Light plays an important role in sleep regulation. Exposure to bright lights signals to your body that it is daytime. Opting for softer, warmer colours post-sunset will make a huge impact on your quality of sleep. Taking a hot shower relaxes your muscles, scented candles and bedspreads can soothe your sensory nerves. Ideally, phones are a no-go at least an hour before you sleep. But, if you cannot forego that habit then, listening to ASMR podcasts might help you fall asleep. In a nutshell, quality sleep is important to recharge and re-energize.
#2 Brush Away Plaque With An Electric Toothbrush
Not many of us pay as much importance to oral hygiene. Brushing twice a day kind of sounds like going back to school.
But all of us know that maintaining good oral health is equally important. It is not just about flashing our pearly whites for that IG profile photo it is also about enjoying our food in the long run without complaining about sensitivity.
Now, what if we told you that you can bid goodbye to your good old regular toothbrush and instead introduced you to an electric one? Did we mean an electric toothbrush? Yes, you heard it right!
Electric toothbrushes are significantly better at removing plaque than your regular manual toothbrush. When consumers brush too aggressively or apply too much pressure in removing the plaque with their manual toothbrush, they risk harming their gum health.
Imagine if your toothbrush told you that you were applying too much pressure on your molars? Or if it warned you about plaque or other bacteria that remain in some areas of your teeth and instructed you to clean them better? That’s what sets apart an electric toothbrush. They do not harm your gums and instruct you to deep clean areas of your mouth that may need more attention. And Philips Sonicare’s electronic toothbrush is exactly what you want. Their electric toothbrush comes with a variety of exciting features that not just helps you maintain your oral health but also makes your nightly routine a fun activity.
The built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply and reduces the toothbrush vibrations to help protect your gums. It is developed with such advanced technology
that it drives the fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brushstrokes remove plaque and improve your gum health.
You can even gradually increase the brushing power with their Easy-Start feature and can set the mode and intensity for the perfect, personalized brushing experience. What’s more? The 2-minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
And you don’t even have to be worried about their longevity or replacements. Philips Sonicare’s electronic toothbrush has an average battery life of 14 days and comes with a charger.
From gum health, plaque removal, and whitening this is the ideal choice to #SwitchOnABetterYou.
#3 Eat Green And Breathe Clean
You may think you are eating healthy and clean. But if you are not consuming the right nutrients in the right quantities then they can damage your kidney and liver function. Not to mention that you risk obesity, diabetes, development of stones et al. in the longer run. So, perhaps, start monitoring your diet.
#4 Good Mental Health Is Not A Choice. It Is A Necessity
What you consume matters more than you think. Binge things (even if they are psycho-thrillers) that pull you out of the hole rather than digging yourself deeper into it.
Surround yourself with people who are supportive. That does not mean you cannot talk about devastating events, but be with people who can either listen to you without any judgment or at least crack the lamest kind of jokes to uplift your spirits. At the end of the day, the show must go on. Eventually, you will have to get up out of bed, shower, and show up at work because nobody is paying your bills.
#5 Learn To Depend On Yourself
Being alone can be overwhelming and intimidating especially during the most difficult times. When you realise that you can go through the worst life circumstances without relying heavily on another shoulder? You have unbeatable confidence.
While the little things may not make an overnight difference, they shape our lifestyle in ways we may not understand at first. The results will appear in due course but only if conscious efforts and lifestyle changes are made.
